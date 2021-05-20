Thursday, May 20, 2021, COVID-19 statistics

Two Rivers Public Health Department
Percentage of people vaccinated (age 16 and over): 43.9%
Percentage vaccinated, by county:
Kearney: 48.1%
Buffalo: 45.1%
Franklin: 44.7%
Dawson: 42%
Gosper: 41.8%
Phelps: 40.8%
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Harlan: 40.0%
Nebraska DHHS
New cases Wednesday: 104
Hospitalized patients Wednesday: 80
Nebraskans over age 16 fully vaccinated: 52.8%
Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,780
Deaths reported Wednesday: 0
Statewide deaths since 3/20/20: 2,240
Contact: Two Rivers, 888-669-7154; DHHS, 402-552-6645
To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov
Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.