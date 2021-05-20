 Skip to main content
Thursday, May 20, 2021, COVID-19 statistics
Thursday, May 20, 2021, COVID-19 statistics

Two Rivers Public Health Department

Percentage of people vaccinated (age 16 and over): 43.9%

Percentage vaccinated, by county:

Kearney: 48.1%

Buffalo: 45.1%

Franklin: 44.7%

Dawson: 42%

Gosper: 41.8%

Phelps: 40.8%

Harlan: 40.0%

Nebraska DHHS

New cases Wednesday: 104

Hospitalized patients Wednesday: 80

Nebraskans over age 16 fully vaccinated: 52.8%

Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,780

Deaths reported Wednesday: 0

Statewide deaths since 3/20/20: 2,240

Contact: Two Rivers, 888-669-7154; DHHS, 402-552-6645

To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov

Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.

