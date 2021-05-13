Thursday, May 13 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers district

Two Rivers Public Health Department:
Fully vaccinated = 32,756
Percentage of people over 16 vaccinated, by county:
Kearney: 47.7
Buffalo: 44.0
Franklin: 44.6
Dawson: 41.4
Gosper: 41.3
Phelps: 40.4
Harlan: 39.4
Nebraska DHHS:
New cases: 159
Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,247
Hospitalized as of 5/13: 118
Percentage fully vaccinated statewide: 50.4%
Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.
Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.
To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov.
Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.