Thursday, May 13 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers district
Two Rivers Public Health Department:

Fully vaccinated = 32,756

Percentage of people over 16 vaccinated, by county:

Kearney: 47.7

Buffalo: 44.0

Franklin: 44.6

Dawson: 41.4

Gosper: 41.3

Phelps: 40.4

Harlan: 39.4

Nebraska DHHS:

New cases: 159

Statewide cases since 3/20/20: 222,247

Hospitalized as of 5/13: 118

Percentage fully vaccinated statewide: 50.4%

Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or visit trphd.org.

Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov.

To register for a vaccine, visit vaccinate.ne.gov.

Free vaccines are also available at all pharmacies, including those in supermarkets. Visit their websites for details.

