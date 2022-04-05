Through thick and think, Sharm kept The Archway’s books in order

KEARNEY — Sharm Loeffler said she’s politically conservative, so in early December 2000, when President Bill Clinton announced he was coming to Kearney and his visit would include a stop at The Archway, Loeffler wasn’t exactly thrilled.

But a couple of days later, when a Secret Service contingent arrived at The Archway and began working with Loeffler on a security sweep, it began sinking in.

Loeffler knew she was in for an experience unlike anything in her life.

She said on Monday that most of her 22 years at The Archway were unusual, including the presidential visit to the attraction.

“I worked with the Secret Service to get clearance for everyone. They were fantastic to work with,” Loeffler said about Clinton’s historic visit.

By early December 2000 Clinton had visited every state except Nebraska. Many Nebraskans lost hope that Clinton would visit their state, but then came the big announcement.

Clinton would visit Kearney.

As The Archway’s top accountant, Loeffler played a key role in the attraction’s day-to-day operations. She also played a key role for Clinton’s visit. One of her duties was to make certain in an emergency that The Archway’s safe would be available for Clinton.

Loeffler will retire from The Archway on Friday. Asked to list highlights of her 20-year career at the attraction, she named Dec. 8, 2000 — the date of the presidential visit.

She also listed the date in 2013 when the embattled attraction emerged from bankruptcy.

It was a key date in the history of The Archway and also for the community. Some Kearneyites believed so strongly that The Archway should be saved from bankruptcy that they pledged their own money. That was a leap of faith. Attendance in 2013 was 36,557 — smallest in The Archway’s history.

In the reorganization plan that archway officials submitted to U.S. Bankruptcy Court, The Archway offered to pay vendors $50,000 out of the more than $121,000 owed, and to pay bondholders $50,000 out of the $20 million The Archway owed them.

The Archway was built for $60 million in 2000.

Working through The Archway’s bankruptcy period stressed Loeffler because she had to be careful how she paid bills. First, she had to be certain that all vendors had submitted their bills. Next she prepared the bills for payment, but payment had to be approved by a bankruptcy trustee. “You couldn’t just pay bills.”

Loeffler said there were times during The Archway’s bumpy history when she feared she might lose her job so she took on extra duties.

She learned accounting while working 20 years for KN Energy in Albion.

After she and her husband, Dave, moved to Shelton The Archway was under construction and she answered a newspaper ad for the accounting position.

She said it was overwhelming arriving for her first day because the facility was so large, and so was her job. Loeffler set up The Archway’s chart of accounts, the road map that would guild the business in tracking its income and expenses.

“It was fun, exciting and scary, all at the same time,” she said.

The investors who built The Archway hired a Florida company, Baker Leisure Group, to manage the attraction.

“I was here when they still were painting murals. I started one month before they were done,” she said.

Before Loeffler finished her 22 years at The Archway, “I greeted visitors out there, worked the gift shop and did other jobs, so I don’t think of anything being an odd job to do.”

There were many fascinating times at The Archway, Loeffler said, but her favorite part was working with others on the staff and the attraction’s board of directors.

“When we had to go through bankruptcy, that’s when you found out who your friends were,” she said. “That was not a pleasant time, but we made it through and were stronger for it.”

She said the attraction now is profitable.

“Last year was great,” she said. “The gift shop had a phenomenal year. It was just crazy. After the pandemic, people were just ready to get out and enjoy things.”

Loeffler’s final day at The Archway will be Friday, She’s looking forward to spending lots of time with her six grandchildren.

She said her best experience during her 22 years was the day the bankruptcy judge accepted the agreement and handed ownership over to a local board.

The second best day was Clinton’s visit. After all the preparations, it was exciting to see him inside The Archway.

“I shook his hand,” she said.

Things went smoothly that day.

The president didn’t have to duck into The Archway’s safe, but in case he did, Loeffler had a backup plan in case she panicked and couldn’t recall the combination.

“I had a key in my back pocket,” she said.