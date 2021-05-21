Three UNK faculty to assist with national security research

“These fellows will be a great connection point for research between NSRI and UNK while providing a platform for growing potential student opportunities,” said Mocarski. “UNK is thrilled to be partnering with NSRI and building a foundation for future collaborations.”

This is the inaugural class of NSRI fellows, who were nominated by NU campus leaders and NSRI directors. They are led by Dr. Neal Woollen, NSRI senior research strategy officer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a vivid example of how CBRNe threats impact all of society,” Woollen said. “It emphasizes the need for broad, inclusive and effective countermeasures to enhance readiness, deny effects, protect service members and society, make society more resilient and deter intentional use.”

As a DOD-designated University Affiliated Research Center, it is the NSRI’s responsibility to look ahead to the next threat and next solution, said Rick Evans, NSRI interim executive director.

“NSRI fellows will bring our institute even closer together with the experts across the university system so we can continue to deliver on our core competencies and maintain the research and development expertise, capabilities and technology the nation needs today – and will need tomorrow.”