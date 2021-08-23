Three UNK faculty members receive prestigious Pratt-Heins Awards

Longo served as interim dean of the College of Natural and Social Sciences for two years and oversaw a successful merger with the College of Fine Arts and Humanities, which created the College of Arts and Sciences in August 2018. He was interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences during its first year of existence.

Longo also served as director of the UNK Honors Program, interim dean of student affairs, chair of the Department of Political Science for a total of 15 years and interim chair of the Department of Criminal Justice.

He’s collaborated with colleagues from across campus and throughout the NU system, including the University of Nebraska at Omaha College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Nebraska College of Law and University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Public Health. Additionally, he’s the editor of Great Plains Research, a natural and social sciences journal produced by the Center for Great Plains Studies.

“He’s influenced, inspired, mentored and nurtured countless students at UNK, and I would add that he inspires his colleagues and community members by his example,” Tye said.

“There’s no one who cares more about the success of UNK students than Dr. Peter Longo.”

MARTONIA GASKILL