Three more males caught after escape from Kearney's YRTC

KEARNEY — For the second time in two days juvenile males have escaped from Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center.

At 6:39 p.m. Thursday the BuffaloWatch alert system sent a notification that three male teens had escaped from the facility at 2802 30th Ave. At 8:39 p.m. the system sent another alert saying all three teens had been apprehended by officers from the Kearney Police Department and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, two males escaped from YRTC around 6:27 p.m. Around 9:26 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a report of the possible juveniles in the area of Marshalls at 4700 Second Ave. where the teens used a phone, then departed the area.

Kearney Police checked several businesses surrounding Marshalls looking for the teens but were unable to locate them. A sheriff deputy also deployed a drone in the area of Marshalls in an attempt to locate the teens.

One teen was returned to YRTC around midnight today, said Khalilah LeGrand, director of communications for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The status of the second teen was not disclosed.

DHHS oversees the YRTC.