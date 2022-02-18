Three more COVID-19 deaths reported in the Two Rivers district; risk dial lowered

KEARNEY — Three people, ranging in age from their 70s to their 90s, have died from COVID-19, according to the Two Rivers Public Health Department. The deaths occurred this month.

That brings the COVID-19 death toll since March 20, 2020, to 200 in the seven Two Rivers counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.

Two Rivers recorded just 175 new cases of COVID last week, a near 90% drop compared to the 1,172 new cases the week of Jan. 19-26. Cases have steadily fallen ever since, with 736 the following week (Jan. 27-Feb. 2) and 313 last week (Feb. 3-9.) The dial reflects that decline, along with lower test positivity rates and consistent ICU bed availability.

Also Thursday, Two Rivers moved its COVID-19 risk dial farther into the “elevated” zone and below the “severe” zone where the dial sat from Jan. 19 to Feb. 12.

Two Rivers also said the dashboard setting was affected by Monday’s receipt of a large number of COVID-19 test results. Some dated back as far as last October.

Test positivity rate is now under 20% in every county, and positivity rates have fallen across all age groups in the past month. That rate is just 14% in Buffalo County, which accounts for about 65% of the tests conducted in non-long term care facilities in the past week.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported just seven cases of COVID this week, with three students, three faculty members and one staff member testing positive. That is just one-fifth of the 35 cases reported Jan. 24. Cases have dropped steadily ever since, and UNK’s mask mandate was lifted Friday.

As of Thursday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan reported 19 COVID patients, four fewer than last week. Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine, two more than a week ago. Of those, three are on ventilators.

As of Tuesday morning, seven ICU beds were available at the 33 hospitals in the Two Rivers area, while more than 40% of ICU beds are occupied by COVID-positive patients.

Two Rivers continues to do free COVID-19 tests 9:30-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 N Ave. Tests are also being done 9-11 a.m. Tuesday at the Kearney County Fairgraounds at 404 21st St., Minden. Pre-registration is required at trphd.org.

Free COVID vaccines are available at pharmacies, medical offices and at Two Rivers mobile clinics. For a schedule, visit trphd.org/COVID-19/event calendar.