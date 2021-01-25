Three men die Sunday from COVID-19 in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, these included seven in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County and one in Kearney County.

No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Phelps counties.

Sunday morning, Two Rivers reported the deaths of three men from COVID-19. They included two men from Buffalo County, one in his 50s and one in his 70s, and a Dawson County man in his 70s.

Since March 20, 107 people in the Two Rivers area have died of COVID-19.

As of Monday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had six, including one on a ventilator.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,423 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 8,195 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the others cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

Since March 20, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 187,147 cases of COVID-19, including 892 new cases Sunday. There are 392 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state; 1,879 COVID patients have died. Some 720,000 people have tested negative for the virus.