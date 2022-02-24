 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three Kearney Public Schools students selected for National Ceramic Exhibition

Forgiveness

Forgivness by Kraegan Horn

Ceramics created by Bailey Hallman, student at Sunrise Middle School, and by Kraegan Horn and Bree McClenahan, students at Kearney High School, were selected to show works at the National K-12 Ceramic Exhibition.

Bailey Hallman is an eighth grade student at Sunrise Middle School. Bailey’s ceramic work “Family,” which depicts a family of mice, was one of 48 entries at the middle school level selected for the exhibit out of the entire nation.

Artwork by Horn and McClenahan also was selected. Horn’s work “Forgiveness” and McClenahan’s work “Shy” were two of 663 entries at the 11th-12th grade level selected from entries from all over the nation. Horn’s ceramics depicts a jawbone and McClenahan’s piece is a hand holding a rose.

Shy

Shy by Bree McClenahan

“I am extremely proud of these students, their efforts and their success,” stated Katrina Olmstead, KHS art teacher. “This is the third consecutive year that KHS students have represented our school, city and state in this exhibition.”

The exhibit will be held in conjunction with the annual international conference of the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts, where thousands of artists, curators, collectors, vendors and visitors from all over the world attend an annual conference.

