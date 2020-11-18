 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Three Kearney overpasses will get lighting upgrades, some closures planned

Three Kearney overpasses will get lighting upgrades, some closures planned

{{featured_button_text}}
Kearney overpass

A key link in Kearney’s network of streets will undergo structural repairs in 2021. At about $1.4 million, the Second Avenue overpass work will rehabilitate the skeleton that supports the bridge, which connects the north and south sides of the city.

 Mike Konz, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department announced that upgrades and repairs to lighting will be taking place on various days for three of the city’s overpasses.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, the Avenue H overpass will be closed to all traffic.

At 9 a.m. Monday, the Avenue M overpass will be closed to all traffic. Residents will need to take an alternate route during these closures.

At 9 a.m. Nov. 25, work will begin on the 30th Avenue overpass. Vehicle traffic can continue using the overpass, however, traffic will be shifted to head-to-head two lanes during this time. Speeds will be reduced in the area.

These operations are greatly dependent on existing wind and weather conditions at the time of each closure, and are subject to change or to be rescheduled, according to the city of Kearney press release.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News