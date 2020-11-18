Three Kearney overpasses will get lighting upgrades, some closures planned

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department announced that upgrades and repairs to lighting will be taking place on various days for three of the city’s overpasses.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, the Avenue H overpass will be closed to all traffic.

At 9 a.m. Monday, the Avenue M overpass will be closed to all traffic. Residents will need to take an alternate route during these closures.

At 9 a.m. Nov. 25, work will begin on the 30th Avenue overpass. Vehicle traffic can continue using the overpass, however, traffic will be shifted to head-to-head two lanes during this time. Speeds will be reduced in the area.

These operations are greatly dependent on existing wind and weather conditions at the time of each closure, and are subject to change or to be rescheduled, according to the city of Kearney press release.