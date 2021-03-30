Three Kearney-area nonprofits to benefit from Klinkacek grants

KEARNEY — Three nonprofit organizations have been awarded a total of $25,000 in grants from the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund, made possible by a generous estate gift to the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

The grants are for community preservation and enrichment purposes in honor of Klinkacek’s wishes to help enhance communities in the Kearney area.

- $20,000 was awarded to Compass to implement a new out-patient therapy program to support children and families healing from trauma.

- $2,500 was granted to Crossroads Center Inc. to replace dilapidated beds and mattresses with sturdy, easy-to-clean beds and mattresses for homeless guests.

- $2,500 was presented to the Minden Opera House Inc. to bring in award-winning origami artist Linda Stephen to work with residents of all ages to create a collaborative artwork that celebrates Minden’s community spirit.

The Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund presents grants three times a year, with deadlines of March 1, July 1 and Nov. 1. To view guidelines, pre-apply or for more information, visit www.kearneyfoundation.org/klinkacek.