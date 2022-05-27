Three Kearney-area locations part of 2022 Nebraska Passport

KEARNEY — Adventure is calling, and it’s not too far from home.

The Nebraska Passport Program makes it simple for travelers far and wide to find hidden gems throughout the state. The list of sites include museums, parks, restaurants, wineries, retail stores and more.

When tourists visit one of the selected Nebraska destinations, they can document their travels with a digital stamp on the Nebraska Passport app or receive a physical stamp in their Nebraska Passport booklet. Prizes can be won when all the stamps are submitted anytime before Sept. 30. There is no fee and no purchase necessary to participate.

This is the 13th year of the program. In 2021, there were 1,322 participants who visited all the stops. There were 150,705 stamps received on the Passport app.

This year’s Nebraska Passport runs from May 1 to Sept. 30. To request a Passport booklet or for more information, visit nebraskapassport.com.

Three Kearney-area locations were chosen as stops for the 2022 Nebraska Passport Program.

Rooted Plant Co.

Location: 203 E. 25th St. Kearney

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

A full-service plant shop in Kearney, Rooted Plant Co. offers houseplants, succulents, nursery and garden supplies. The business is owned and operated by Diego and Abbie Castaneda. The storefront opened in Feb. 2021. It offers in-store shopping, online shopping and delivery. While browsing in the bright, airy shop, customers can also get some kitty snuggles from the store’s resident feline, Cece.

McCue’s Nebraska Taproom

Location: 2008 Ave. A, Suite A, Kearney

Hours: 3-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3-11 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 2-7 p.m. Sunday

“All Nebraska. All the time.” McCue’s Nebraska Taproom serves 30 taps and 100% Nebraska-made beer, wine, spirits and cider. The building formerly housed McCue’s Grocery Store and is located in downtown Kearney.

Stockmen’s Bar and Grill

Location: 114 N. Main St., Amherst

Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday-Saturday

Website: Stockmen’s Bar and Grill on Facebook

Stockmen’s Bar and Grill in Amherst has been a staple in the northwestern Buffalo County town for about 40 years. Wayne and Nancy Gallaway have owned the business for the past three years. The eatery is a place for people to gather, make memories and dine on cuisine that reminds them of home. The walls of the restaurant are adorned with nearly 30 big-game trophies, and there is outdoor seating and a sand volleyball court.