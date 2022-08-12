Three hospitalized after Thursday crash in Kearney County

MINDEN — A two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in rural Kearney County sent three to a Kearney hospital.

Around 5:45 p.m. the Kearney County Sheriff's Office received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of D Road and 27 Road. The area of the crash is a rural road north of Hildreth.

A vehicle traveling south on 27 Road collided with a vehicle traveling west on D Road, a KCSO news release said. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in a field.

The two occupants of the southbound vehicle, and the sole occupant of the westbound vehicle were all transported with serious injuries. Members of the Hildreth and Wilcox Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the KCSO and the Nebraska State Patrol.

The names of those involved in the crash, and details about the crash weren't released.