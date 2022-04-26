Three GOP gubernatorial hopefuls bring race to Holdrege, central Nebraska

HOLDREGE — The race for the statehouse passed through Holdrege on Monday as NTV hosted a gubernatorial debate that included two of the top Republican candidates, Charles Herbster and Brett Lindstrom.

A third candidate — Theresa Thibodeau — also participated in the one-hour event, but absent was Jim Pillen, who had declined to participate in several prior GOP gubernatorial debates.

Pillen’s absence attracted criticism from Monday’s participants.

“How will he react in a situation that needs leadership?” Thibodeau said. “He’s not a good leader, and I’m sick of not being listened to.”

“It’s very difficult to lead without communication,” Herbster said.

“It’s important to talk to the people,” Lindstrom said.

The May 10 ballot lists nine Republican candidates for governor, two Democrats and one Libertarian.

Monday’s debate, which attracted an audience of about 100 people, featured a broad range of topics including rural broadband, water conservation, agricultural trade, school funding, tax reform and allegations that Herbster inappropriately touched eight women. He was asked Monday how he would work with the female members of the Nebraska Legislature who denounced the allegations.

“I understand a lot about political smearing,” Herbster said. Although female lawmakers condemned the allegations, he said he never holds a grudge. “I believe in forgive and forget.”

Lindstrom said as governor he would work harder to strengthen trade and produce more revenue from outside sources. As a state senator, Lindstrom said he had a hand in $900 million in tax cuts during the 2022 Legislature.

Thibodeau said she would work with other countries to strengthen trade. Herbster said he would drop the motto, “Nebraska, it’s not for everyone,” and replace it with, “Nebraska, open 24/7.”

Thibodeau said she’s extremely concerned about the drought patterns of this spring. She’s worried about farmers and the lack of moisture along with other factors threatening Nebraska’s No. 1 industry.

Rather than respond to one of the questions put to him, Herbster removed his white cowboy hat and prayed for Nebraskans who have lost loved ones and in recent range fires.

“Lift them up and give them relief,” Herbster prayed.

