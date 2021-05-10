Three future UNK students get full ride scholarships from Kearney Hub, Omaha World-Herald

The daughter of Richard and Debra Hill, Mackinzi Hill graduated from Adams Central High School with a 4.0 GPA. She scored a 33 on the ACT and plans to major in math.

A student leader at Adams Central, Hill held the positions of vice president and treasurer for Interact, a Rotary-sponsored service club, and was vice president of the school’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter. She serves the Hastings community through Project Homeless Connect and Meals on Wheels and was selected for the Youth Leadership Academy and Mayor’s Youth Council.

When she’s not engaged in school or serving her community, Hill enjoys investigating scientific topics such as the effects of pharmaceutical waste on groundwater and microorganisms.

Abby Mieras

The daughter of Katie and Kalin Mieras, Abby Mieras will graduate from Blue Valley West High School with a 4.0 GPA. She scored a 32 on the ACT and plans to major in interior and product design.

Mieras is inspired by a quote from former wide receiver and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice: “Today I will do what others won’t, so tomorrow I can do what others can’t.”