Three fires burn soybean, cornfields in area Wednesday

The fire did reach another cornfield, but because the corn still is green it acted as a barrier and slowed the fire down, he added. The fire was contained within two hours.

Disks also were essential in fighting a fire in a soybean field near 739 and C roads in Bertrand. A bearing went out in the combine, catching the bean stubble on fire.

“We had a couple farmers show up with tractors and disks that really helped us out. They were able to disk around the bean field and that took care of that,” said Bertrand Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.

Bertrand was called to the fire at 12:34 p.m. and had it under control by 1:30 p.m. Loomis Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire. About 15-20 acres of bean stubble burned and about an acre of green corn.

“The best way and the safe way is to fight the fire from ... what has already been burnt. Come up behind it and try to catch up to it. That is the safest thing to do but can’t always do that,” said Stehl.

The third fire broke out at about 2 p.m. when Axtell Fire and Rescue was called to the soybean field near 22 and E roads in Axtell.