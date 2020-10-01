Three fires burn soybean, cornfields in area Wednesday

AXTELL — High winds and dry conditions fueled several soybean and cornfield fires Wednesday in south-central Nebraska.
Three separate fires burned fields near Bertrand, Funk and Axtell, all started by machinery or vehicles in the field. Local fire departments were able to contain the fires quickly and no equipment was damaged.
The first fire broke out at 11:04 a.m. in a harvested cornfield near 740 and R roads in Funk. The Funk and Holdrege Volunteer Fire Departments both responded to the call. Holdrege Fire Chief Dan Wagner said the pivot in the field was being winterized and a pickup was left running nearby.
“Everything is so hot on the newer pickups, and they must have let it sit there and fired it up. The wind blowing the way it was, they could have had something blow up underneath there,” Wagner explained.
The chief estimated 10-12 acres burned. When Holdrege arrived on the scene, there were already three tractors hooked up with disks out working around the fire to help put it out.
“The big thing is I’ve seen a few guys picking corn, and they have their disk right there and that helps a bunch. A disk is a tremendous tool for us on a field fire and the pivots are, too. You can start up them and you have a quarter-mile fire truck. They had two of them running on both ends of this one,” Wagner explained.
The fire did reach another cornfield, but because the corn still is green it acted as a barrier and slowed the fire down, he added. The fire was contained within two hours.
Disks also were essential in fighting a fire in a soybean field near 739 and C roads in Bertrand. A bearing went out in the combine, catching the bean stubble on fire.
“We had a couple farmers show up with tractors and disks that really helped us out. They were able to disk around the bean field and that took care of that,” said Bertrand Volunteer Fire Chief Kevin Stehl.
Support Local Journalism
Bertrand was called to the fire at 12:34 p.m. and had it under control by 1:30 p.m. Loomis Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the fire. About 15-20 acres of bean stubble burned and about an acre of green corn.
“The best way and the safe way is to fight the fire from ... what has already been burnt. Come up behind it and try to catch up to it. That is the safest thing to do but can’t always do that,” said Stehl.
The third fire broke out at about 2 p.m. when Axtell Fire and Rescue was called to the soybean field near 22 and E roads in Axtell.
“He was harvesting, picking, he must of had a bearing out with the combine, and when he turned around and looked to see he was throwing flames. With the high wind, it just took off,” said Axtell Fire Chief Jeff England.
Wilcox and Minden volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene, and the departments were aided by local farmers with disks to cut off the flames.
“That is the best and quickest way to stop it, just to cut it off so it has nothing to burn then,” England said about the disks.
The wind and heavy smoke caused some difficulty fighting the fire, but the departments had it contained by 3:16 p.m. England estimated 25-30 acres of bean stubble burned, and no equipment was damaged during the fire.
As harvest moves forward, Stehl suggests keeping a disk hooked up nearby and a water wagon or truck near the field. Proper equipment maintenance and keeping equipment clean is also important in preventing fires, but it’s not always easy to do, England said.
“It’s extremely tough to overcome because you are harvesting and things build up. That is the nature of the beast a little,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.