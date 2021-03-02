Three federally charged for selling meth in Kearney

LINCOLN — Three Kearneyites have been federally indicated for allegedly selling methamphetamine in Kearney.

Craig S. Marsh, 32, Nicole T. Beattie, 28, and Jeremy S. Gerdes, 37, all of Kearney, are charged in a two-count indictment in U.S. Federal District Court at Lincoln with possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and 50 grams or more of a meth mixture both on Oct. 29 in Kearney.

Marsh also was federally indicted with distribution of 5 grams or more of meth on Oct. 26 after allegedly selling 14.6 grams of the drug to a police informant in Kearney. He is charged in Buffalo County District Court with distribution of meth in that incident.

That case is pending is district court.

Marsh, Beattie and Gerdes all are scheduled to appear in federal court on April 26 at Lincoln for a four-day trial before Chief Judge John Gerrard.

Around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 29, members of the Central Nebraska Drug and Safe Streets Task Force served a search warrant at a house in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. During the search of the house officers located approximately 1 pound of suspected meth, U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.

Marsh, Beattie and Gerdes were arrested and are charged in district court with felony possession of meth with the intent to deliver, felony possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and felony possession of currency used to facilitate narcotics activity. Those charges are pending.