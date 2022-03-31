 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three downtown Kearney signals switched to four-way-stop mode

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has advised citizens that the city is evaluating the intersections on First Avenue from Railroad Street to 25th Street to improve traffic flow along that segment of roadway.

Effective Wednesday, the traffic signals at the intersections of First Avenue and 21st Street, First Avenue and 23rd Street, and First Avenue and 24th Street were reset to operate in red flash mode to create four-way stop intersections.

The intersections will operate in that mode until further notice.

