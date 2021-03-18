Three die in Thursday afternoon structure fire in Kearney

KEARNEY — Autopsies have been ordered for a woman and two children after they died from injuries they suffered in a Thursday afternoon house fire in Kearney.

Members of the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department pulled the adult woman, one female child and a male child from the main floor of the house in the 3300 block of Avenue I, according to a Kearney Police Department news release. The fire was reported around 12:42 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they found the house fully engulfed in smoke and flames. The woman and children were found during an initial firefighter search of the house.

All three were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney where they were pronounced dead.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this tragic fire. We appreciate the efforts from all of our first responders who worked tirelessly responding to this fire,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KPD, KVFD, the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.