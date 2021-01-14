Three charged in alleged drug incident

KEARNEY — A group of people decided to rob a Kearney woman of her drugs after realizing they didn’t have enough money to pay for them.

Octavious Bonner, 18, and Chance Cox, 21, both of Kearney, are charged in Buffalo County Court with robbery and conspiracy to distribute cannabis, both felonies in the incident. Bonner also is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, also a felony, for driving from the scene and dragging the alleged victim a short distance.

The alleged victim, Abigail Allmon, 18, also of Kearney is charged with felony conspiracy to distribute cannabis in the incident.

Court records outline the case against them:

Around 5:56 p.m. Tuesday Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Avenue D for a car-pedestrian crash with injury. When officers arrived the pedestrian, Allmon, identified Bonner as the driver of the vehicle.

The investigation revealed Allmon had met Bonner, Cox and several others near a south Kearney park where she allegedly tried to sell them one gram of “wax,” a THC concentrate for $40. However, the group didn’t have enough money for the drugs.