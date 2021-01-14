Three charged in alleged drug incident

KEARNEY — A group of people decided to rob a Kearney woman of her drugs after realizing they didn’t have enough money to pay for them.
Octavious Bonner, 18, and Chance Cox, 21, both of Kearney, are charged in Buffalo County Court with robbery and conspiracy to distribute cannabis, both felonies in the incident. Bonner also is charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident, also a felony, for driving from the scene and dragging the alleged victim a short distance.
The alleged victim, Abigail Allmon, 18, also of Kearney is charged with felony conspiracy to distribute cannabis in the incident.
Court records outline the case against them:
Around 5:56 p.m. Tuesday Kearney Police Department officers were called to the 1500 block of Avenue D for a car-pedestrian crash with injury. When officers arrived the pedestrian, Allmon, identified Bonner as the driver of the vehicle.
The investigation revealed Allmon had met Bonner, Cox and several others near a south Kearney park where she allegedly tried to sell them one gram of “wax,” a THC concentrate for $40. However, the group didn’t have enough money for the drugs.
When Allmon approached Bonner’s vehicle with the drugs Cox allegedly showed her a $20 and someone inside the vehicle grabbed the wax, as Bonner drove away. Records indicate there were approximately six people in the vehicle.
Allmon’s hand was inside the vehicle at the time and she tried to run beside the vehicle until she eventually fell hitting her head on the opened door. She was taken to the Kearney Regional Medical Center by private vehicle where she was treated and later released.
Police contacted the suspects at a south Kearney apartment complex and Bonner and Cox later were arrested. The identities of the other occupants inside the vehicle are unclear.
Late this morning Bonner and Cox remained at the Buffalo County Jail each on a $10,000 bond, while Allmon was being held on a $2,500 bond.
All three are scheduled to appear in court in February.
