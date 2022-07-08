Threat involving handgun Wednesday in Kearney ends with felony charges

KEARNEY — A Kearney man faces three felony charges for allegedly threatening to harm a family member with a handgun Wednesday.

Cory Kreider, 36, is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony and terroristic threats, all felonies, and one count of misdemeanor child abuse.

Around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday police were called to a house on Villa Drive in west Kearney for a disturbance involving a handgun. Police learned Kreider, who records say is familiar to police through prior contacts, had allegedly threatened a family member.

When officers arrived Kreider had left the house and his whereabouts were unknown.

According to KPD records, the investigation revealed that Kreider and the family member got into an argument. Kreider became upset and grabbed a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun and allegedly threatened to harm himself. Records say when Kreider realized police would be called he allegedly threatened to harm the woman in the presence of a 6-year-old boy.

No injuries were reported.

Kreider fled the house into northwestern Buffalo County and was later located at 56th Street and Cottonmill Road, where he was arrested.

Kreider is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $75,000 bond, and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

