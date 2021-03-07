 Skip to main content
Thousands of cranes have arrived in Nebraska’s Central Platte Valley
Thousands of cranes have arrived in Nebraska’s Central Platte Valley, as they do each spring to rest and feed before continuing their migration to nesting grounds in northern Canada and Alaska.

 Lori Potter, Kearney Hub

Several dozen sandhill cranes gathered Thursday in a grassland at Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary southwest of Gibbon.

Thousands of cranes have arrived in Nebraska’s Central Platte Valley, as they do each spring to rest and feed before continuing their migration to nesting grounds in northern Canada and Alaska.

During the next four to five weeks, hundreds of thousands will dance in cornfields and roost overnight on river sandbars during one of the world’s greatest migration events.

