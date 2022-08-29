Thousand yards for Kearney's late Ron Blessing

KEARNEY — It is hard to quantify what a person’s presence carries in value after it is lost.

This was not the agreement, nor was this the plan for how things were supposed to play out. So, you can imagine the void that was created when we lost Ron Blessing on March 2, 2022.

It was a Wednesday.

Ron started Blessing Construction in 1998, moving from sidewalks and driveways into larger road paving projects. He diversified the business with the trucking line Blessing Carthage, site preparation concerning grading and excavation, demolition and the crush site, which recycles concrete and demolition material.

Processed raw material from the crush site then can be used as base for paving projects or roads and driveways.

Ron instilled his values in the company, a relentless pursuit of perfection, what he would call “the right way.” I do not believe many people understand what this town and area lost in early March. The work side of Ron was the person most experienced, which unfortunately, does not describe the person many of us saw and knew.

Little things like providing clothes, encouragement and support when times were tough, and for others, just a person to believe in them a bit. These little things are big over the course of a person’s lifetime.

Ron had a soft spot for animals — the three-legged cat he rescued four years ago is still around. There are countless local projects, including donated labor and funds.

The Blessing presence is woven into the progression of the University of Nebraska at Kearney as well. The truth is he cared for you, and you may not have even known it, which is why he cared how Kearney looked and grew. His influence and hard work will leave imprints on the area and on the people who he passed knowledge down to, sometimes in an elevated voice.

Ron Blessing was a consistent, stoic figure, often seen in the field alongside the Blessing Construction crews. It was guaranteed he would be on-site on days the concrete was scheduled to pour. He would say, “There are little things you have to watch for that can go wrong, and they get corrected on the fly.”

Just by looking, he could see exactly what needed to be done.

His work was his passion. He was in his element when working outdoors, hands-on, surveying all aspects of a project. He loved what he did. Pour days were events he would not miss. It wasn’t just the supervision of the pour, it was the relationships and the comradery he formed with the crewmen, truck drivers and equipment operators. It wasn’t just part of the job, it was Ron’s way of life.

It was a sunny day with a few passing clouds and a handful of irritated motorists. Chase Avenue was due to be poured, and the crews were set to begin. This wasn’t just another pour day — this day was different, with more people at the site and a lot to talk about.

Various well-wishers, past stories being retold and many, “How are you doing today?” conversations. But there was a lot to talk about, as there were a hundred trucks scheduled to arrive to complete a thousand-yard pour of concrete.

But like I said, today was different.

The consistent stoic figure who could always be found overseeing the upcoming pour was missing. I know there was apprehension, questions in the minds of the crew and multiple concerned conversations leading up to THIS pour.

What will it feel like, how will it go and who is going to correct errors on the fly? How will this go without the ever-present Ron Blessing?

As the day progressed, we each in our own way made sure Ron was there. Then we raised the flags and flew the colors. One for our country and one for our missing leader. As the concrete trucks arrived carrying 10 cubic yards per truck, the concrete was poured, formed and finished with great care.

Ron would have loved to see how it all fell into place. There were some eyes welled with tears as the project was completed, a thousand cubic yards poured for the day. It was a quiet and somber process, but things went smoothly.

Photos were taken, videos were recorded and heartfelt thanks were shared, as well as some prayers. We knew Ron was there, still watching over the pour. One might stop to think of all the love, tears, memories and prayers that went directly into the pavement that day.

We did it, and we did it on our own, just like you knew we could.

Ron, you would have been so proud of your crews and the leadership — so very proud. It has not been easy, then again, I cannot remember any stories promising anything being easy.

Blessing Construction has crews working hard in all locations doing their part. There is a lot going on, and everyone is pitching in to keep the ship sailing.

People stepping up as you had hoped, people doing what you taught them, without the safety net of your cautious eye. They always had it in them, and you knew that. It has just become a bit more difficult having to do it without you by our side.

Each day that passes builds our confidence and skills, forcing us to reflect on the many lessons you preached. Whether or not we wanted the lesson, those messages must have sunk in because that day we finished with our first solo thousand-yard pour.

Your lessons were your gifts that many of us will carry for a lifetime and share with others willing to learn. No one ever said it was going to be easy. We knew that, but we get up each day and go to work. It's what you did. It's what we will continue to do, and it’s your reminder to, “Get back to work!” Just as the hard work is a constant reminder of you and your teachings, we will lead by your example to help dull the sadness and navigate the tough days.

Quite some time ago, I read in Sports Illustrated about a very talented boy who was on a high school traveling hockey team. During his high school athletic career, the boy’s father was diagnosed with cancer and eventually passed away.

The article said, “There are times where it is often easier to go through life with no heart at all than to have to endure it with a broken one.” This line has stuck with me. It seems to ring louder and truer now.

I miss Ron and what he brought to me, his family and the people who knew him. His time was too short for this world, and it hurts every day. But the lives he has touched and the differences he has made, not only in my life but in others, can never be forgotten, and we will always have that first thousand-foot pour.

Thank you, Uncle Ron.

Sí podemos, sí lo haremos — Yes we can, yes we will.