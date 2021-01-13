Though COVID-19 case numbers are falling in Two Rivers area, so are testing rates

KEARNEY — While daily cases of COVID-19 have dropped in the past month in the Two Rivers Public Health Department, the figures don’t tell the whole story, according to Aravind Menon, epidemiologist at Two Rivers.
Falling, too, is the number of COVID-19 tests being performed in the seven-county district. That number is about half the weekly number of tests conducted in October at Test Nebraska sites, private hospitals and clinics, he said.
“Also, a majority of the tests being conducted per week now are antigen tests (rapid) as opposed to PCR, which are more sensitive and accurate, so the overall sensitivity of the testing process has certainly dropped since the period from July through September,” Menon said.
Results from the antigen tests are available within 15-30 minutes, while those from PCR tests take from one day to several days.
“This is not a bad thing per se. Rapid tests produce rapid results. They are less expensive to run, and sample collection is less uncomfortable,” he said, referring to the conventional test where a swab is inserted deeply into the nose.
“However, antigen tests need to be used primarily for screening, not as the gold standard for diagnosis, so sporadic testing using rapid antigen tests may not reveal the full picture of COVID in the district,” he said.
While positivity rates have fallen in Buffalo County, “they seem to be stubbornly high in other counties,” he said. He was referring to results from tests conducted outside long-term care and other residential facilities.
The declining number of tests being done each week “has clear implications for measuring disease incidence,” he said.
“Clearly, overtesting is not desirable, but my worry is that with lower testing levels, we may be in the middle of an outbreak before we even know it,” he said.
Not only are cases declining; hospitalizations are, too.
As of Tuesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had just 10 COVID patients, one-third fewer than the 15 it had last Thursday. Good Sam reached its peak of 42 COVID patients Nov 4. That dipped to 38 on Nov. 6 and to 35 on Nov. 10, then climbed again to 42 on Nov. 20. Since then, it has been declining steadily. KRMC also has seen fewer patients, with seven Tuesday morning, down from the mid-teens in recent weeks.
Vaccinations began Dec. 15 in Kearney and the region and continue at hospitals and long-term residential care facilities for the elderly. As of Tuesday evening, 145,203 doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been distributed throughout Nebraska, and 83,317 shots had been given, including 71,107 of the first doses and 12,210 of the second and final dose.
Locally, however, data is fuzzy. While the state provided 4,000 doses for the Two Rivers area in December, no figures exist yet on how many have been given, according to Katherine Mulligan, planning section supervisor at Two Rivers. The area includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
Nor was data available from either Good Samaritan or Kearney Regional Medical Center as of Tuesday. Both began vaccinating health care workers in December and are administering the second and final doses now.
Shots began Dec. 15 with frontline workers throughout the Good Sam network, including the hospital, the Kearney Clinic, Richard Young Behavioral Health Center and offices of orthopedic surgeon Dr. John Wright. Housekeepers who clean patient rooms also were vaccinated.
Mulligan said 2,000 people have signed up so far on the Two Rivers website to be notified when they can receive a vaccine. Vaccines are being administered in four phases depending on age, occupation, various health conditions and more. Sign up at trphd.org.