Though COVID-19 case numbers are falling in Two Rivers area, so are testing rates

While positivity rates have fallen in Buffalo County, “they seem to be stubbornly high in other counties,” he said. He was referring to results from tests conducted outside long-term care and other residential facilities.

The declining number of tests being done each week “has clear implications for measuring disease incidence,” he said.

“Clearly, overtesting is not desirable, but my worry is that with lower testing levels, we may be in the middle of an outbreak before we even know it,” he said.

Not only are cases declining; hospitalizations are, too.

As of Tuesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had just 10 COVID patients, one-third fewer than the 15 it had last Thursday. Good Sam reached its peak of 42 COVID patients Nov 4. That dipped to 38 on Nov. 6 and to 35 on Nov. 10, then climbed again to 42 on Nov. 20. Since then, it has been declining steadily. KRMC also has seen fewer patients, with seven Tuesday morning, down from the mid-teens in recent weeks.