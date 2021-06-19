Thober's new Shelton home as lots of room for everyone to grow

SHELTON — Amanda and Jeff Thober desired a ranch look and lots of space in their new home in Shelton, and Knaggs Construction of Kearney delivered.

The new white house on Shelton’s east side is about 4,300 square feet, and its large covered porches on the north and south sides deliver loads of ranch appeal.

Supporting the sweeping porch overhangs are massive 8-inch rough-sawed pillars. Gene Knaggs brought a touch of the rough sawed look inside with a matching beam that divides the kitchen and living room in the Thobers’ open-concept main floor.

Asked what they like most about their new house, the boys are unanimous: They like the space. It’s a luxurious reward for the entire family, who crammed into a small modular house down the block while their new home was being built.

“I like not having to share a bedroom,” said Jefferson.

“I like that we have our own rooms,” Jamesyn said.

“I like the size of my bedroom,” Easton said.

“Now we have more space,” Harper said.