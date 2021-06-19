Thober's new Shelton home as lots of room for everyone to grow

SHELTON — Amanda and Jeff Thober desired a ranch look and lots of space in their new home in Shelton, and Knaggs Construction of Kearney delivered.
The new white house on Shelton’s east side is about 4,300 square feet, and its large covered porches on the north and south sides deliver loads of ranch appeal.
Supporting the sweeping porch overhangs are massive 8-inch rough-sawed pillars. Gene Knaggs brought a touch of the rough sawed look inside with a matching beam that divides the kitchen and living room in the Thobers’ open-concept main floor.
Asked what they like most about their new house, the boys are unanimous: They like the space. It’s a luxurious reward for the entire family, who crammed into a small modular house down the block while their new home was being built.
“I like not having to share a bedroom,” said Jefferson.
“I like that we have our own rooms,” Jamesyn said.
“I like the size of my bedroom,” Easton said.
“Now we have more space,” Harper said.
Knaggs began work on the Thober place in October 2020. It was complete in May 2021, and the family moved in just a few weeks ago, so everyone has been in a kind of honeymoon phase enjoying each surprise that Knaggs built into the home. Jeff said he’s still learning which switches go to which lights.
It’s the dead of summer, but he’s excited to use the switch and exterior electrical socket for Christmas lights. The setup is a favorite surprise among Gene and Julie Knaggs’ customers.
The Thobers are proud that their home features a Knaggs trademark. The structure is energy-efficient and very tightly constructed. Heating and cooling systems also are energy savers.
The new place in Shelton is the third in the series of houses for the Thobers. They started with a large old home in Ravenna, and, after abandoning their hopes of buying a home there, they decided to build in Shelton.
“We looked for houses in Shelton for two years. We finally decided maybe we should build,” Amanda said.
The family moved into a small modular house in Shelton until the new home was complete in May.
Amanda and Jeff said Shelton is an ideal location. It’s close to relatives and it sits between Kearney and Grand Island. Because their home is on the east edge of Shelton, they can quickly exit town, or be anywhere they wish in Shelton in a matter of minutes.
The couple teaches. He’s a sixth-grade social studies instructor and she’s a grade 7-12 strength and conditioning instructor.
Amanda studied a large number of floor plans. They favored a two-story plan, but Gene Knaggs massaged it into a main floor and basement layout, and the Thobers seem pleased.
The kitchen and living room are the heart of the main floor, which has the master suite, laundry facilities and access to the shady porches they enjoy so much. The backyard porch and patio is larger and has access to the kitchen and garage, while the front door is the only access to the front porch.
Amanda chose various earthy tones for wall colors. Many rooms in the home have splashes of color created by Jamesyn, who has a knack for refinishing antique furniture.
Although all four of the boys say their favorite room is their bedroom, as a whole the family seems drawn to the great room with its large kitchen and living room, dining room and oversize island.
The kitchen has a gas range, quartz tops on the island and counters, a handsome tile back splash and a handy pantry with electrical hookups so Amanda can use some of her smaller appliances without removing them from the pantry. A pot-filler spigot over the range and a second tap in the kitchen have filtered water.
Bold-looking and durable, luxury vinyl flooring extends throughout the great room and main traffic areas. The family dog, Barkley, won’t make a scratch in it.
Thick pile carpet adds comfort in bedrooms and throughout the basement.
With four boys in the family, a functional laundry room was a must. The Thobers placed their laundry room on the main floor and equipped it with a large counter for folding and sorting.
Interior walls of the three-car garage are lined with particle board and peg board — another Knaggs surprise — to ease the family’s organization of garage contents. There’s also a half-size garage door facing the large back porch and patio.
Asked whether they would change anything in their new home, Amanda and Jeff said there’s absolutely nothing they would have done differently.
“Right now we’re in love with our home,” Amanda said.