KEARNEY — In a year when so much has gone wrong for sports, entertainment, community celebrations and other people-gathering events, almost everything went right for a reimagined 2020 Buffalo County Fair.
“It went well,” said Buffalo County Extension educator Kerry Elsen of Miller, a Buffalo County 4-H alum whose two children were fair exhibitors this year. “You never know what to anticipate with something that’s so vastly different than it was before.”
The differences were reflected in the fair’s COVID-19 safety plan approved by the Two River Public Health Department included hosting only 4-H events, with no general public allowed.
There also were different show venues, mask requirements in show rings and at other times when social distancing wasn’t possible, and no overnight stalling of animals.
Elsen said the shows seemed much the same, “but we weren’t in the barns and you wonder when you’re stalling (mostly) outside, if it’s going to rain.” University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension staff and fair volunteers also worried about possible unanticipated issues.
Good ideas
“All the shows ran smoothly. It was different, but it all worked good,” said Jeff Pope of Ravenna, another Buffalo County 4-H alum and dad to Jaylea, 16, and Justine, 13, who are members of the Bluff Center 4-H Club.
Jeff said he liked getting home earlier on fair days this year.
“I liked that we could bring different animals each day,” said Jaylea, a Shelton High School junior. “When all the animals are here during fair week, it’s hard to take care of them.”
The Pope family had 4-H events every day of fair week.
The girls spent a lot of time wearing masks in show rings. “Trying to show a large steer that liked to dance around while I was wearing a mask, that wasn’t very fun,” Jaylea said.
One 2020 innovation that got high marks was an app to text families involved in the animal shows with updates on classes coming up next.
“We probably wouldn’t have thought about doing that,” Elsen said, if not for issues with having a public address system that could reach all the stock trailers parked along the south side of the fairgrounds on large animal show days.
“The text messages were really helpful,” Jeff Pope said. “With (portable) generators running back here, you can’t always hear the PA announcements.”
Also new was livestreaming of animal competitions, mostly by KRVN. Jaylea said her grandparents, ag teacher and the man from whom they purchased their show pigs watched at least some of the shows from afar.
Elsen said Extension and fairgrounds officials will consider if livestreaming might have a role at future fairs.
What was missed
Elsen liked having the 4-H events as the 2020 fair focus. “But I know there were things the 4-H’ers missed,” she said, noting that they couldn’t view the static exhibits or be at livestock shows they or a family member didn’t enter.
The 4-H’ers from across Buffalo County also had less time to spend with friends. “Usually, my friends are here all week. We hang out and play cards,” Jaylea said. “This year, we maybe had only a few hours together in a day.”
Elsen and the Popes said they always are busy with 4-H activities during fair week, so they didn’t greatly miss the carnival or other entertainment this year. “I’m pretty sure that in the eight years I’ve shown (4-H exhibits) here, I’ve only ridden the rides once,” Jaylea said.
Both families now will turn their attention to going back to school, yet another tradition that will be different this year.
They hope the 2021 Buffalo County Fair can return to normal.
“I think everyone’s hope is that in 2021, it will feel more like the fair,” Elsen said, “and have that fair feel for the 4-H families and the general public.”
Jeff wants to see the fair and everything else back to normal. “But we’re thankful that we were able to have this (2020 fair),” he added. “That the kids could show their projects and what they’ve been doing all summer.”
Jaylea expects to be at next year’s fair no matter what it looks like.
“As long as there’s a show, we’ll be here,” she said, “and have a lot of animals and a lot of fun.”