This month's Star Student of the Month: Milli Ciprian

Congratulations to Kearney High School junior Milli Ciprian, named by Eaton Corp. as the Star Student for September 2020.
Milli was nominated by two different staff members at KHS. She was recognized as being "Ethical" and "Passionate," two of the traits that the Eaton team values.
David Gifford wrote, "Milli is a hard-working student, she pushes herself in many different courses. She is dedicated to music, rigorous academics, and community service. Milli takes on leadership positions with the intention of helping others and improving the community. She earns high marks in all of her courses and is competitive in FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). Milli is also committed to her family and helps with household responsibilities. She is a prime example of what it means to put community before self."
Jennifer Cramer wrote, "Milli is a student who is highly involved at Kearney High School, currently serving as a leader in the marching band, Historian of Tri-M, Class Officer, Chapter and District Vice President of National Programs for FCCLA, and is involved as a member of Key Club. Milli cares deeply about making the world a better place, always working to put together events to raise awareness about issues that we aren't always willing to address. She personally organized a seatbelt check at the high school and Christmas dinner at Crossroads, while also working with others to organize events about dating violence, family time, financial stability, goal setting, healthful eating and exercising, and so much more. Milli is a very well rounded student who is doing great things at Kearney High School and beyond!"
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors are not allowed at the school, so the team at Eaton created a video presentation that was played in class, much to the surprise of the winner. "She was quite surprised, and very appreciative," said KHS principal Dr. Christopher Loofe.
