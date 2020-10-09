This month's Star Student of the Month: Milli Ciprian

Congratulations to Kearney High School junior Milli Ciprian, named by Eaton Corp. as the Star Student for September 2020.

Milli was nominated by two different staff members at KHS. She was recognized as being "Ethical" and "Passionate," two of the traits that the Eaton team values.

David Gifford wrote, "Milli is a hard-working student, she pushes herself in many different courses. She is dedicated to music, rigorous academics, and community service. Milli takes on leadership positions with the intention of helping others and improving the community. She earns high marks in all of her courses and is competitive in FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America). Milli is also committed to her family and helps with household responsibilities. She is a prime example of what it means to put community before self."