MINDEN — Minden Mayor Ted Griess doesn’t believe more people in this town or in Kearney County want COVID-19.
But as he watches confirmed cases soar in recent weeks — Kearney County had 83 cases Monday, more than twice the 34 cases it had on Aug. 3 — he finally posted a letter on the city of Minden’s website, urging people to wear masks.
“If I were able to mandate such a ruling, I assure you I would do so,” he wrote.
But he can’t. Since Minden has a population of fewer than 5,000 people, it’s a Class II community, and as mayor of a community that size, he can’t mandate anything, according to state law. But in recent weeks, as more people held large graduation parties, bridal showers and wedding receptions, he wrote that letter.
“School is starting, too,” he said.
In a conversation Monday, he said when the virus arrived in mid-March, people stayed home, but once Gov. Pete Ricketts loosened social restrictions at the end of May, people assumed the danger had passed and resumed social functions.
The same is true with City Council. It held its meetings virtually last spring, but in June, it returned to in-person meetings. Griess was so concerned about the spread of COVID-19 that he moved meetings to the larger Fire Hall.
“I ordered people at the meetings to wear masks,” he said. They complied, but only in those meetings.
Last weekend, he said he went to a local lumberyard, and “I was the only one wearing a mask,” he said.
He said only the city’s four-person board of health has the authority to require people to wear masks, that could be a lengthy process — and a controversial one, too.
“Some people might show up and revolt,” he said, only half-joking.
On Friday, Griess posted the letter publicly hoping to reach people of all ages.
“This isn’t a political ploy. It’s a health issue. It’s important. We are all in this together,” he said. “I don’t want someone to die and have that become the motivating factor for people to start wearing masks.”