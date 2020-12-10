'This is a blessing': Free Community Christmas Dinner still on, served take-out style this year

KEARNEY — If you thought only Santa Claus magically delivered gifts on Christmas. You’re wrong.
This year, eight Kearney nonprofits and the city of Kearney will help him.
They have joined together to offer a free take-out Community Christmas Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Christmas Day at Mom and Dad’s Bar-B-Que and Catering, 222 W. 42nd St. The menu will include ham, potatoes, vegetables, a roll and cake.
They also will deliver dinners to people who make reservations by 5 p.m. Dec. 23.
The groups were prompted to act by COVID-19.
For 47 years, First United Methodist Church has served a free community Christmas dinner. But shortly after Thanksgiving, as COVID-19 cases multiplied, the church regretfully canceled the dinner.
Still eager to provide the meal, especially in these financially battered times, Mike Leydig, the chair of the church’s administrative council, and Pete Ludowese, the chair of the East Lawn Food Pantry, called Dick Cochran, founder and president of Hot Meals USA, and asked if he could prepare and serve a Christmas dinner.
Cochran was happy to oblige. He had prepared and served 3,000 free Thanksgiving dinners two weeks ago when the Kearney Area Concerned Citizens had to cancel its 27-year-old annual turkey dinner due to COVID-19.
“It’ll be a little different venue, but I think God is involved. When a door closes, He opens a window,” said the Rev. Melody Adams, associate pastor at the church.
“It’s too bad. So many people pitched in. People brought homemade salads and homemade desserts, and that can’t happen this year. We hated to see something that’s gone on for 47 years disappear, but Hot Meals is equipped and experienced at distributing meals. They did such a fine job for Thanksgiving that it seemed like a natural evolution,” she said.
Participating nonprofits include, among others, the Kearney Area Community Foundation, which created a flier; Buffalo County Community Partners, which is seeking grants to help fund the event, and the Jubilee Center, which is handling reservations for dinner deliveries.
Even the city is involved. City employees will help deliver dinners to shut-ins, hospitals, the police, fire and sheriff’s departments and long-term care facilities on Christmas Day.
Along with money — the dinner will cost $12,000 — 80 volunteers are needed to prepare and pack meals in plastic foam containers to give to people who drive in. Volunteers must wear masks and hats, and their temperatures will be taken when they arrive. Volunteers also are needed to prepare food and equipment on Christmas Eve day.
Nonprofit leaders are enthusiastic about the event.
“Before the Thanksgiving turkey was in the oven, people started asking about Christmas dinner, and Dick (Cochran) said, ‘You bet.’” said Denise Zwiener, executive director of the BCCP. “We started looking for funds to make it happen, but he does all the heavy lifting.”
She added that “so many people behind the scenes are making it all work. This is a blessing and gift for our community during these tough times, and we’re glad to be a part of it.”
The event has been approved by the Two Rivers Public Health Department, as required during the pandemic. Any funds raised over expenses will provide food to local people in need through this area’s food pantries.
Cochran added, “All they need to do is drive up. ... If they come, we’ll feed them.”
