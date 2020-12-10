'This is a blessing': Free Community Christmas Dinner still on, served take-out style this year

“It’ll be a little different venue, but I think God is involved. When a door closes, He opens a window,” said the Rev. Melody Adams, associate pastor at the church.

“It’s too bad. So many people pitched in. People brought homemade salads and homemade desserts, and that can’t happen this year. We hated to see something that’s gone on for 47 years disappear, but Hot Meals is equipped and experienced at distributing meals. They did such a fine job for Thanksgiving that it seemed like a natural evolution,” she said.

Participating nonprofits include, among others, the Kearney Area Community Foundation, which created a flier; Buffalo County Community Partners, which is seeking grants to help fund the event, and the Jubilee Center, which is handling reservations for dinner deliveries.

Even the city is involved. City employees will help deliver dinners to shut-ins, hospitals, the police, fire and sheriff’s departments and long-term care facilities on Christmas Day.

Along with money — the dinner will cost $12,000 — 80 volunteers are needed to prepare and pack meals in plastic foam containers to give to people who drive in. Volunteers must wear masks and hats, and their temperatures will be taken when they arrive. Volunteers also are needed to prepare food and equipment on Christmas Eve day.