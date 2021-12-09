This ‘cool’ UNK club uses molten glass to create beautiful art

Tuesday’s fundraiser was the second hosted this semester by the recently reestablished club. Members also sold handblown glass pumpkins ahead of Halloween.

Proceeds will be used to purchase new glassblowing tools and pipes, pay visiting artists and fund trips to professional conferences. So far, the club has purchased new tools, and the university bought a new belt sander to polish their glass creations. The furnace and kilns will be replaced in fall 2022.

Saylor, who joined UNK this semester, said bringing in visiting artists and sending students to the Glass Art Society Conference will expand her students’ world views.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It brings in a fresh, new view from the outside world and makes them realize there’s a bigger world out there,” she said.

Of course, the club’s main mission is to give students an opportunity to gain more experience with glassblowing.

“The best way to get the skills to blow glass is to do something over and over again,” Saylor said.

Psychology major Alea Reifenrath, a senior from Wynot, said glassblowing requires a lot of trial and error.