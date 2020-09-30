Thirteen employees purchase 10% share in BluePrint Engines

KEARNEY — Norris Marshall, one of Kearney’s major employers, has set his succession plan into motion, and it eventually could transform BluePrint Engines into an employee-owned company.
On Tuesday, Marshall announced that 13 employees have purchased a 10% share in his engine building company. He said as his plan unfolds, he anticipates additional employees will have the opportunity to buy a stake in the company.
“I’m not retiring, and I’m not sick,” Marshall said. “Perhaps 15-20 years from now the company will be 100 percent employee-owned.”
BluePrint employs 160 and is hiring more, but like other major employers in Kearney, labor shortages can be a challenge.
Marshall, 58, launched his business 38 years ago as a one-man engine repair shop. As the company grew it became Marshall Engines and focused on repairing and refurbishing the engines used in work vehicles. That business declined as automakers built better, more durable engines, so Marshall set out to refocus his business.
Five years ago Marshall opened his company’s 150,000-square-foot plant in east Kearney and began building performance engines to sell to auto enthusiasts. The change has brought notoriety to the Kearney company, which has been featured in multiple hot rod and performance car publications and television shows.
Among celebrities who have purchased BluePrint engines are retired professional wrestlers Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin.
The performance line has become a great complement to the industrial engines BluePrint builds under the Origin label, said Chief Operating Officer Doug Fargo, one of the 13 employees who now own a share of the business.
“Since I came here we’ve grown 75%,” said Fargo, a three-year veteran at BluePrint.
Standby generators, lift trucks and boats are powered by Origin industrial engines. They also are used in agriculture, forestry, and oil and gas production.
Plant Manager Josh Saldivar, another stake owner, said BluePrint’s growth has been so rapid that the company soon will reconfigure the layout of its five-year-old plant.
“It will be our third time,” he said, “and we’re also beginning to think about expanding the plant.”
Marshall announced the ownership changes during two employee meetings Tuesday. He said that his responsibilities as CEO include planning for the future, including the succession in ownership. He said the change won’t alter how the company is managed because, at 90%, he remains the majority owner.
“My hope is that the employee-owned stake will grow over time, both in percentage of ownership and the number of employee stockholders,” Marshall said.
