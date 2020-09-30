Thirteen employees purchase 10% share in BluePrint Engines

Among celebrities who have purchased BluePrint engines are retired professional wrestlers Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The performance line has become a great complement to the industrial engines BluePrint builds under the Origin label, said Chief Operating Officer Doug Fargo, one of the 13 employees who now own a share of the business.

“Since I came here we’ve grown 75%,” said Fargo, a three-year veteran at BluePrint.

Standby generators, lift trucks and boats are powered by Origin industrial engines. They also are used in agriculture, forestry, and oil and gas production.

Plant Manager Josh Saldivar, another stake owner, said BluePrint’s growth has been so rapid that the company soon will reconfigure the layout of its five-year-old plant.

“It will be our third time,” he said, “and we’re also beginning to think about expanding the plant.”

Marshall announced the ownership changes during two employee meetings Tuesday. He said that his responsibilities as CEO include planning for the future, including the succession in ownership. He said the change won’t alter how the company is managed because, at 90%, he remains the majority owner.