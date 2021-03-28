Third generation firefighter, Bertand's Larry Bennett longest serving member

Larry owned and operated Bennett Construction for 47 years in Bertrand and raised four children with his wife, Joy, who passed away in 2018. His family became accustomed to Larry rising in the middle of the night to respond to a call.

“They didn’t even know I was gone. It got to the point where I just got up and go,” he said.

Despite serving in a rural area, Larry saw everything from car accidents to gunshot wounds to stab wounds.

“There are some awful gory things you don’t want to talk about. I’ve seen everything, and we brought a lot of people back to life that were gone,” he recalled.

The Bertrand department has grown in both membership and facilities since Larry joined, including a larger barn and more fire trucks and EMS units.

Larry lost his leg in 2015 due to complications from diabetes, but he continued to go on some unit calls despite the physical challenge.

“I did go on the unit a few times, but it was just so hard for me to get up in the unit and that. I just wasn’t doing any good and decided to let some younger kids get on there,” he said.