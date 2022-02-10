Third dealer in federal prison for selling meth in Kearney

LINCOLN — Craig S. Marsh of Kearney is serving a 15-year federal prison sentence for distributing meth in the Kearney area.

Marsh, 33, must serve a five-year term of supervised release after serving his sentence. There is no parole in the federal court system. He was sentenced in January in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln.

Around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 29, 2020, the Kearney Police Department served a search warrant at a house in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. Federal court records indicate officers found Marsh, Nicole Beattie, 29, and Jeremy Gerdes, 37, all of Kearney, in a bedroom and saw two lines of suspected meth in the room on a table.

During the search officers found a police radio, security camera, loaded handgun magazine, a meth pipe, bags of suspected meth and $2,850. They also found a 9mm handgun in an air register.

In a bathroom KPD found a case containing two bags of 382 grams (13.47 ounces) of meth, of which 338 grams (11.92 ounces) was pure meth, according to records. In another bedroom KPD found a digital scale, suspected meth residue, a meth pipe and plastic bags.

The substance was sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab where it tested positive for meth.