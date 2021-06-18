Thieves converting catalytic converters to cash in Kearney

KEARNEY — Kearney police are investigating the “weird” theft of 17 catalytic converters from vehicles in the city.

Since March 12 converters have been stolen, mostly from pickups. Before March, police hardly received any reports of similar thefts. It’s got police asking, “Why?”

“These things don’t get stolen all the time. It’s kind of rare, and weird,” said Kevin Thompson, a Kearney Police Department lieutenant.

Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle’s exhaust system and keep toxic emissions from entering the environment. They’re made of valuable metals platinum, palladium and rhodium, which Thompson said are currently more valuable than gold and silver. “It’s crazy what they’re worth.”

Catalytic converters are being randomly taken off vehicles then sold to scrap yards anywhere from $50 to $250 for the core. Replacement costs for victims can be on average anywhere from $1,000 to $3,600, Thompson.

Kearney police are working with scrap dealers in the area, and the Grand Island Police Department, which has seen similar thefts, to try to nab the thieves.

Thompson suggested motorists park in their garages, if they have them, in a well lit area or where the area is monitored by video surveillance.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Kearney police at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424, the See and Send App or kearneybuffalocounty.ne.policetocitizen.com.