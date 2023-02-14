KEARNEY – When Bill and Linda Burns celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary Feb. 21, they'll have a quiet dinner. But come next year, for their 65th anniversary, look out. They're already planning a gala celebration. They've even had a formal picture taken.

“We’ve had our ups and downs through the years, but mostly ups,” Linda said.

The couple, both Iowa natives, met at a shivaree in Neola, Iowa, where Bill lived and where Linda was teaching. You might say it was a knee-jerk reaction.

“I don’t remember whose shivaree it was. That was 60 years ago,” Linda said. “There were a lot of people but there was no furniture, so I was (sitting) on the floor.”

She had taken Copper, her boxer, to the party, and Copper had his head on her knee. “The guy across the room crawled across the floor and put his head on my other knee,” she said.

The guy turned out to be Bill. “She looked kind of lonesome,” he said.

Linda doesn’t remember how long his head remained there, but at the end of the evening, “Somebody took the dog home. I left with Bill,” she said.

The couple got in the car and started talking. “I thought he was awfully good-looking. He was funny. He was nice. I just liked him,” she said.

The couple started dating. Neither remembers an official marriage proposal. “We just talked it over and decided it was time,” Linda said.

The day before their wedding, her father and brother were killed in a car-train wreck, so the wedding was postponed. At the insistence of Linda’s siblings, the nuptials took place two weeks later. “They decided Mom needed something else to think about, but it was sad. Dad wasn’t there to walk me down the aisle,” she said.

Their “short, sweet” church wedding took place on Feb. 21, 1959, followed by a reception at Bill’s parents’ house. The bride was 21; the groom was 22. “We didn’t have any money, so it was nothing fancy, but we did it, and we’re still together,” she said.

Bill, 87, grew up on a farm in Neola, 17 miles northeast of Council Bluffs. After graduating from St. Joseph High School in 1952, he joined the U.S. Navy. “I thought it was the thing to do at that time,” he said.

He served during the Korean War. As a quartermaster, he was in charge of his ship’s steering and signals, “mostly navigational stuff,” he said.

“I spent a year and a half in Norfolk. Then I got on a ship out of Norfolk and it went through the Panama Canal and up to San Diego, our home port,” he said. He also sailed to Hawaii and the Aleutian Islands.

Bill returned to civilian life in Neola in 1956, worked in Blair, Nebraska, and got a job with Ralston Purina in Omaha. After 15 years, the company transferred him to Lexington to open a warehouse. Seven years later, they asked him to return to Omaha, but he and Linda liked Lexington and didn’t want to move, so he went to work for Midway Auto Supply in Lexington and stayed for 29 years.

He retired in 2000 at the age of 65. “I had nothing planned, so I refurbished a 1977 Corvette I had bought when I was still working.” he said. Then a friend asked Bill to fill in temporarily in the office of an electric company. He stayed for 15 years.

Linda, 86, was born in 1937 in Blairsburg, Iowa, north of Ames. She was the first of her nine siblings to be born in a hospital.

“My dad worked three jobs to feed his ‘crew,’ as he called us nine kids. My mother taught piano to everyone in the county except me. I wouldn’t practice,” she said.

She earned her teaching certificate at Iowa Central Community College in Webster City and moved with two friends to Neola. There, she taught kindergarten, and she met and married Bill.

After their marriage, the couple first lived in Council Bluffs. Linda continued teaching kindergarten in Neola, and Bill worked for Ralston Purina in Omaha.

A few years later, they adopted a 3-year-old boy named Jim. “Raising a 3-year-old who bit and kicked was a handful. He was the biggest challenge of my life,” she said. He now lives in Iowa. They have a grandson in Medford, Oregon.

Throughout their married life, the couple bowled, played cards and pitch. Linda made greeting cards out of cloth. Bill hunted and fished at Johnson Lake and Lake McConaughy. “I was happy as long as I could go fishing once in a while,” he said.

Their happiest travel memory is driving 1,400 miles north to go fishing in Lake La Ronge in northern Saskatchewan.

“Those are big lakes. You could easily get lost up there. We went with friends. They had a camper and boat, but we had to fly in to our cabin,” Bill said.

“We caught 160 pounds of fish. That kind of spoiled me on fishing. We froze them and packed them in dry ice for the drive home. That was the best trip we’ve ever taken,” he added.

Linda has outlived her eight brothers and sisters. Bill was one of six children. Three brothers are gone, but two sisters are still living.

Linda, raised a Presbyterian, converted to Roman Catholicism after their marriage. “We didn’t want to go to two different churches. I liked the incense in the Catholic church," she said.

They moved to Kearney from Lexington two years ago to be closer to larger medical facilities. They joined Prince of Peace Catholic Church because its pastor, the Rev. Father Paul Colling, had served at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington, where the couple had been active. “He said we had to follow him. We love him, so that is particularly true,” Linda said.

“They have been a strong loving couple for as long as I have known them," Colling said. "They are soul mates.”

Among their warmest memories are extended family get-togethers. “We went from big families to just the two of us, with just one child. We were used to a whole bunch of stuff going on, people laughing, people singing. Going home was fun," Linda said.

The secret of their happy marriage? “We made a pact that we’d always go to bed at night on good terms,” Bill said.