There’s still time to donate to a Salvation Army red kettle

A volunteer rings the bell at a Salvation Army red kettle.

KEARNEY – As The Salvation Army of Kearney nears the finish line of its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign, local leadership is making a final push for kettle donations.

Donations can be made through Dec. 24.

The theme of the 2022 kettle season is “Love Beyond Christmas.” Donations to Salvation Army red kettles allow The Salvation Army to carry out its mission to serve those in need, both during the holiday season and throughout the rest of the year. These donations help in many ways, from providing food and utility bill assistance to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty and more.

Red kettles are equipped to take digital donations via Venmo, PayPal, Apple Pay and Google Pay. People can make fast, secure donations online by simply taking out their smartphones and scanning a QR code on a sign posted above the red kettle.

Can’t make it to a red kettle? Just go online to kearneyredkettle.org, where you can make a fast, secure online donation from home or office. All donations stay local.

