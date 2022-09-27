The World to host tribute show based on the songs of Gordon Lightfoot

KEARNEY — It all started with a crush.

“I had a girl I was sweet on in high school who introduced me to Gordon Lightfoot,” said musician Eric Elison in an interview from his home in Colorado Springs. “She had just gotten his album called ‘Don Quixote.’ I was over at her house after school, along with a couple of other kids, when she put on this record. It was like sheer magic, hearing the strings and hearing Lightfoot’s voice — and the stories he sings.”

Elison connected with the strong images of the Canadian folksinger’s songs.

“You can basically play a movie in your head as you listen to it,” Elison said. “His ballads are so strong, and he has a very strong romantic bent. I don’t think I’ve ever met a woman who didn’t like one of Lightfoot’s romantic songs. If you’re a guy and you’re looking for romance, being able to play a little Gordon Lightfoot is not a bad thing.”

Elison, 66, followed through with his own advice. After a career in the Navy and the corporate world, the musician now tours with a tribute show based on the songs of Gordon Lightfoot.

Elison will stop in Kearney for a 6:30 p.m. show on Thursday at The World Theatre. General admission tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door.

In 2017, Elison decided he wanted to pursue a career in music.

“I went to college on an ROTC scholarship,” he said. “I wanted to major in music. My class advisor was a Marine major, fresh back from Vietnam. He said, ‘Son, what are you going to major in?’ and I said, ‘Sir, I’m going to major in music.’ He looked at me dead-serious and said, ‘Son, we don’t want you to entertain ‘em, we just want you to kill ‘em.’”

Elison survived his military career with his strong enthusiasm for music intact. This solo tour gives him a chance to play the music that so impressed him in his teenage years.

“It’s a special thing to stand on a stage — vocal and guitar — and just present yourself to the audience,” Elison said. “This is me, this is the song I’m playing for you — and it’s really a gift I’m offering to the audience. You need to do it with enthusiasm, sincerity and a little bit of courage because not everybody can stand in front of a large crowd and sing a solo song.”

Lightfoot still tours, and although Elison has attended several of the famous songwriter’s shows, Elison has never personally met Lightfoot.

When Elison considers how he presents the music of Lightfoot, he thinks about his role on stage.

“As a tribute artist, the question really is this: Are we basically an Elvis impersonator and we’re going to try to sound exactly like the artist we’re impersonating?” he asked. “Or do we do something different? I sort of straddle the fence because my voice naturally sounds like Lightfoot that I don’t have to try.”

As an artist, Elison wants to bring something fresh to the music.

“You want to stay close to the original, but …” he said. “When people go to a live performance, they’re looking to revisit that song they heard and they remembered from long ago. At the same time, if you can bring them something that’s a little different and a little fresh, it really delights them.”

When Elison plays “Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” he adds something to the performance.

“I add some extra emotion, and I take a little liberty toward the ending of the song,” he said. “When you’re playing solo, you don’t have the advantage of adding drums, pedal steel and lead guitar. You want to give the people a little something that will surprise them. I offer that in my songs.”

Elison frequently hears fans say that if they close their eyes, they feel as if they are at a Gordon Lightfoot concert.

Now in what he calls his “third act” as a musician, Elison still remembers what it felt like to hear the music of Lightfoot decades ago.

“I really feel like I’m still that same 18-year-old high school student who fell in love with Lightfoot,” he said.

Five years ago, Elison recorded an album of songs in Nashville. His producer said he sounded so much like Lightfoot that he should consider creating a tribute band.

“Every time I play a show, I get to meet a bunch of new friends,” Elison said. “I like other people. I can’t walk around my block without stopping to talk to people. I enjoy the opportunity to meet new people when I go to a performance. And on top of that, I just love, love, love what I do. Gordon Lightfoot’s music is so moving and captivating. And then I get the opportunity to throw in a couple of my own songs which are, quite frankly, really good. I get to share all that with people — and it’s pure magic.”