The University of Nebraska at Kearney Planetarium restarts shows Friday

After the science talk, audiences will be able to see what the night sky looks like at the present time and identify constellations and planets.

“(The projector) can simulate the view of the sky, anytime of year, any point in history, any location on the earth. It can even simulate the view within our solar system from different planets. You could fly out to Jupiter or Saturn and see how the other planets are moving around from that perspective,” Jensen explained.

The planetarium shows returned in the fall after being canceled due to the pandemic. As the planetarium director, Jensen was excited to bring them back to the community.

“I have been doing these shows on and off since I’ve been here. It was fun to do it for the first time as planetarium director. I’m looking forward to adding these new shows this semester,” he said.

The shows are open to all ages, and Jensen hopes attendees will be able to leave shows with more knowledge of the sky above.

“You can really get that middle-of-nowhere, no-lights-around experience and be able to see what is up there and identify some things you wouldn’t maybe have been able to beforehand,” he said.