The Tassel to offer variety of musical styles in 2022-23 season

HOLDREGE — Pat Underwood, director of The Tassel in Holdrege, considers the 2022-23 season as offering a wide variety of musical styles.

“We have tried to book a season where there is truly something for everyone,” she said.

The first of eight performances begins with Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, a group that performs southern gospel music, taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 19. Other shows include world music from Brazil, chamber music, the return of a former Holdrege musician currently living and working on the East coast and Scandinavian holiday music.

“A lot of people living in Holdrege have Nordic roots,” Underwood said about the Dec. 3 concert featuring Mads Tolling and Mads Men.

She wanted to find music that complimented the holidays in December. Danish-American composer and violinist Mads Tolling, a two-time Grammy Award-winner, will tour with his group to perform a holiday show at The Tassel. He has performed with Stanley Clark and has also performed as a member of the Turtle Island Quartet.

When it comes to picking performers, Underwood needs to think about the interests of her audience.

“My tastes are always going to be different from the tastes of other people,” she said. “We already have a lot of excitement from audience members for our first two shows, Ernie Haase and Signature Sound, and then ‘’50s Night Out’ with the Holy Rocka Rollaz. Personally I am looking forward to seeing the B2wins, the Brazilian Twins. The videos I have seen of them show their warmth and their connection with the audience. I’m thinking it’s going to be a very heart-warming concert. I’m looking forward to seeing them, but I’m looking forward to seeing all of the shows.”

The performance by Rachel Barton Pine, rescheduled from the previous season, particularly interests Underwood as well.

“This is a show we have wanted for many years,” she said. “She has some pretty serious health issues, and last season she didn’t feel comfortable performing in public. And more power to her. She made a decision last year, because our COVID rates were going up locally, to postpone. We are thrilled to have her back, and we’re looking forward to concert.”

Putting together a season of performances takes a lot of work.

“We are very meticulous about how we curate our season,” Underwood said. “We’re ‘curating,’ not just ‘booking.’ It’s not always about selling the most tickets because we’d be booking different things. It’s about the best quality, the best variety and helping people in our audience hear and see things they might not have ever seen before. That’s what we’re about.”

In creating a performance season, Underwood needs to juggle cost, availability, routing, variety and just plain luck.

“We try to work with groups, and quite often, they try to work with us,” she said.

In researching the potential artists, Underwood works with a committee of board members to discover acts.

“I send them a long, long list of shows that are likely to be available and we are likely able to afford,” Underwood said. “I send them videos of those groups performing and a write-up about the groups. They go through that group of shows, rank them and give feedback. From there, we try to create a good mix with a lot of variety.”

She also relies on organizations that specialize in showcasing touring artists.

“We get together through email, Zoom calls and sometimes in person,” she said. “All the directors of these performing arts centers across the Midwest talk about what they will be booking. We learn about the groups from each other. There are also booking conferences on a national and regional level. We would get to meet the artists and see a little showcase of their work.”