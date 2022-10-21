'The Spice of Life' a concert featuring Nebraska Pride Chapter of Sweet Adeline International

KEARNEY — For Judy Drown, something about the music attracts her to singing a cappella.

“There’s just something in the structure of the chords, when they are correct, that just lifts your spirits,” she said. “There has been a lot of scientific study done in the last decade that shows how the chord structure in barbershop music interacts with the brain more favorably than any other kind of music. I think everybody loves the sound.”

As a member of the Nebraska Pride Chapter of Sweet Adeline International, she also enjoys the friendships she has made over the decades.

“It is a wonderful and positive experience,” Drown said.

Central Nebraska audiences have three opportunities to hear the Sweet Adelines perform in concert, including:

Saturday, 2 p.m. — Arapahoe High School, Arapahoe

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. — Merryman Performing Arts Center, Kearney

Sunday, 2 p.m. — Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte

Admission to each event is by donation.

Drown understands the power of the human voice. She related a story of hearing a quartet perform in a church in Croatia.

“They came into the entryway of this church, and the sound was absolutely amazing,” she recalled. “It wasn’t in English, but it was performed with barbershop chords. This type of singing has been around for 1,400 years. I thought that was super interesting, that it wasn’t just something that was invented in America.”

The concerts, entitled “The Spice of Life,” will include guest performances by Ginger TinBenzel in Arapahoe and North Platte. Guest performers in Kearney include UNK’s show choir, the Nebraskats. Connie Witt will direct the choirs.

Sweet Adelines draws singers in central Nebraska from Hastings to McCook. Some of the members drive long distances to participate.

“We’re always looking for new members,” Drown said. “We have people who come and go. We invite interested singers to come and give it a try for six weeks, sing in the show and then they can join if they wish. It does take a little while to learn the music. If you’re a woman and you like to sing, we can find a place for you.”

The concert will feature music from different genres and different eras of song writing, something that emphasizes “The Spice of Life.”

The Sweet Adelines also promote the education aspect of singing.

“We consider ourselves as an educational organization,” Drown said. “Our mission is to promote harmonious singing through education and performance.”