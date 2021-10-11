The Schullers came to Mary Pernicek’s house for kerosene lamps and left with their dream ride

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mary bought lights for it. She attached skis in the winter so she could take it out in snow and ice. While Jim drove it now and then, Mary was the primary driver. It was pulled by her team of mules.

“It was relaxing. It wasn’t like being in a car with the radio on. You were outside and you could visit. We didn’t buy it to parade in. We brought it just to have it, like an old collector’s car,” she said.

Mary even drove her daughter to the senior prom in it in 2004. “She and her date met here at the house. We loaded up and took them over to the city auditorium where they had the prom,” she said. “They were tickled. Everyone else had limosines.”

Hobbes: a human?

Pernicek’s mustang Hobbes pulled the spring wagon, too. Hobbes was born on a farm near Elm Creek, and when his mother died eight hours after his birth, Pernicek adopted him. She brought him home and bottle-fed him and broke him in by having him pull the spring wagon.

“He didn’t know he was a horse. One day when we were remodeling the house and didn’t have a complete kitchen, I came into the kitchen, and he came right in behind me,” she said.