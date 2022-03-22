The S.A.F.E. Center's Purses for a Purpose is April 1 at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney

KEARNEY — The S.A.F.E. Center invites the public to its 18th annual Purses for a Purpose at 6 p.m. April 1 at the Younes Conference Center at 416 Talmadge St.

The event will include dinner, auction and a cash bar. The entrée, served at 7 p.m., will be chicken piccata, angel hair pasta and mixed vegetables, or a meatless pasta primavera with roasted seasonal vegetables. All meals will include a side salad and bread.

Dessert will be a New York-style cheesecake topped with strawberries, or vanilla bourbon crème brûlée with fresh raspberries.

Up for auction will be purses, packages of items, gift certificates, jewelry, art, wine and trips.

Proceeds of $40 per ticket help support survivors of domestic violence and sexual violence in the community.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit safecenter.ejoinme.org/2022, or call the S.A.F.E. Center at 308-237-2599.