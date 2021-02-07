KEARNEY – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed just 301 new cases of COVID-19 statewide Sunday morning, the fewest one-day total in several months.

That brings the case total to 193,722 since March 20, with 742, 409 people testing negative. There have been 1,968 deaths, with none in the past 24 hours.

No figures were available Sunday morning from Two Rivers Public Health Department.

Across the state, 300,400 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been designated by the federal government for Nebraska. As of Sunday morning, 232,896 shots had been administered. That includes 164,962 first doses, and 67,934 second and final doses. So far, 4.58 percent of the 1.4 million Nebraskans over age 16 have received at least one shot.

