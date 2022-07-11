The music of Buddy Holly on stage Thursday in Kearney

KEARNEY — After 20 years of combing through the music of Buddy Holly, Omaha native Billy McGuigan still looks to his audiences for inspiration.

“When I first started, the audiences were older than I was,” he said. “I was in my 20s when I first started doing this and the audiences were the age of my grandparents. At this point, 20 years on, my glasses have come off and I don’t dress like Buddy Holly anymore, especially when I’ve performed the show almost longer than Buddy Holly was alive. I’ve stopped trying to act like him.”

Determined that the music “Not Fade Away,” McGuigan looks to the rich catalog of influential songs by the Texas-born rocker, who died in an airplane crash in Iowa at the age of 22 in 1959.

“On stage I would start telling stories about things that have happened to me performing this music,” McGuigan said. “During the past 20 years, the audiences changed a little. There was a little lull and we didn’t perform ‘Rave On!’ as much. But there’s been a resurgence of his music. At the heart of what he did, it was a garage band. He heard Elvis Presley play and was influenced so heavily that Buddy started his band, The Crickets.”

RAVE ON! BILLY McGUIGAN When: 8 p.m. July 14 Where: Kearney High School Concert Hall and Theater at 2702 W. 11th St. Admission: $25 Contact: PickMyTickets.com The Merryman box office is currently closed due to building renovations. Tickets may be purchased in person with cash or check only at the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce at 1007 Second Ave.

In 1955, Holly decided to pursue a career in music after opening for Elvis in concert. He recorded “That’ll Be the Day” in 1957. The song went on to rock the charts of a new style of music known as rock ‘n’ roll.

“Eighteen months later, Buddy Holly died in a plane crash,” McGuigan said. “That’s how quickly that timeline went.”

Central Nebraska audiences can experience the music of Buddy Holly when McGuigan and his band perform “Rave On!” at 8 p.m. July 14 at the Kearney High School Concert Hall and Theater. The performance is presented as part of Central Nebraska Auto Club’s Cruise Nite in conjunction with the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

Admission to the concert is $25.

McGuigan understands the power of Holly’s music.

“I’ve always wondered why his music is so relevant,” McGuigan said. “I think it’s because of that urgency, that energy and that ‘garage-band feeling’ of Buddy Holly. You still hear it. You hear it in a the beat or in a guitar riff. You still hear echoes of his music and I think that’s cool.”

As one of the founders of the rock ‘n’ roll movement, Holly established a foundation that influenced generations of musicians.

“The Beatles took their name from The Crickets,” McGuigan said. “That’s how deep that goes. And The Beatles have influenced countless musicians. The first hit of the Rolling Stones was ‘Not Fade Away’ by Buddy Holly. His legacy lives on and it’s been cool to be a part of it in some little way.”

As the years pass and fewer people have first hand knowledge of Holly’s influence, McGuigan believes that the echoes of it will continue.

“Even though younger people might not know the name of Buddy Holly, they will know his influence,” McGuigan said. “Take someone like Bo Diddley; his beat has been sampled so many times. You can listen to 20 songs that use the exact same beat that Bo Diddley came up with. And people might not remember Bo Diddley’s name but you still hear that echo. And that’s where I think Buddy Holly will sit. People might remember the legacy of what happened to him, but you’ll hear his music everywhere.”

After 20 years, McGuigan has delved into the music of Holly on many levels. McGuigan understands the surface simplicity of “That’ll Be the Day,” but still appreciates the complexity of it.

“It’s a simple, three-chord song,” McGuigan said. “But the way he plays it is so different than anybody else. I’m not exactly sure what that influence is; that Tex-Mex influence or where it came from, but you hear it. And essentially it’s a three-chord song. By the time he dies, Buddy is writing a song like ‘True Love Ways,’ which is like a jazz song. There are 14 chords in that. It’s the hardest song I had to learn how to play. I was just a rock guitar player and I was like, wait, this is a Buddy Holley song? It’s in B-flat and it has a minor chord change. It’s crazy.”

The growth, the simplicity and the depth of Holly’s music still keeps McGuigan performing the songs of Buddy Holley — along with the audiences that grow and mature with the music.