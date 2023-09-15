KEARNEY — Combining great music, great performers and a great venue allows audience members from Kearney, and from other communities in Nebraska, to create great memories.

“We are a hub in south central Nebraska for great entertainment in a beautiful, historically renovated theater that has wonderful acoustics,” said Denise Christensen, executive director for the Merryman Performing Arts Center. “We’re glad to welcome so many people from so many communities in south central Nebraska.”

The 2023-24 performance season features an array of concerts and events. Christensen reports that tickets are disappearing quickly for the season shows. Single tickets for all performances go on sale on Tuesday.

Season highlights include:

Oct. 5 — Michael Martin Murphey including hits like “Wildfire” and “Geronimo’s Cadillac”

Oct. 17 — Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John

Nov. 10 — Black Jacket Symphony featuring the music from Led Zeppelin IV album

Nov. 30 — Ricky Nelson Remembered featuring members of the Nelson family

Jan. 26 — Steven Curtis Chapman, the most awarded artist in Christian music

Feb. 17 — Aaron Tippin featuring songs like “You’ve Got to Stand for Something”

March 15 — The Magic of Rob Lake named “The World's Greatest Illusionist” by NBC

March 21 — The Diamonds perform high energy rock ‘n’ roll of the 50s and 60s

April 9 — Direct from Sweden featuring music by ABBA

“We are absolutely thrilled that we’ve had a tremendous response to our Season 17 at the Merryman,” Christensen said. “As a result, we are adding matinees to three of our four season shows. We encourage people to check at our website, MerrymanCenter.org, for details.”

Christensen sees this music as timeless, something that appeals to audiences over the generations. As an example, she cites the show, “Direct From Sweden.”

“We’ve had people who said, ‘I want to bring my grand kids because they love the music of ABBA, too,’” she said. “It’s classic rock ‘n’ roll, classic entertainment and it appeals to some many people. This is the kind of music that brings back memories.”

Christensen considers Michael Cavanaugh to be an outstanding performer on his own. The pianist and vocalist started his career at a piano bar in Orlando, Fla. He moved to Las Vegas where Billy Joel noticed him. At the invitation of Joel, Cavanaugh moved to New York City to work with Joel and choreographer Twyla Tharp on the musical, “Movin’ Out.”

“He’s going to blow your socks off,” Christensen said. “I think he’s an extremely charismatic musician who was handpicked by Billy Joel to play the music of Billy Joel.”

For more information about the season and ticket availability, Christensen urges patrons to visit the MerrymanCenter.org.