EMMITSBURG, Md. — Four Nebraska fallen firefighters are among the 144 who will be honored this weekend at The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

They include:

Darren Krull, 54, chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department, who was riding in a vehicle responding to a wildfire on April 7, 2022. The vehicle was struck head-on by a water transfer truck. Krull died of his injuries.

James Bissonnette, 34, of the Broken Bow Fire Department, who died on Sept. 23, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19.

Michael Moody, 59, assistant chief of the Purdum Rural Fire District, who suffered a fatal heart attack while fighting the Bovee Fire near Halsey on Oct. 2, 2022.

Christopher Parker, 41, captain of the Fairbury Rural Fire District #8, who died on Nov. 16, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19.

This year’s tribute will honor 79 firefighters from across the country who died in the line of duty in 2022 and 65 firefighters who died in previous years.

The events will include a National Fallen Firefighters Candlelight Service at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as well as a National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Each firefighter's name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque and become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifice.