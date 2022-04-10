The Last Supper drama never grows old at Kearney's Holy Cross Lutheran

KEARNEY — Monty McCollough has dabbled in music and the theater for 40 years. He describes himself as “more of a comedian” than a serious actor.

But when he directs “The Living Last Supper” next week at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, he will leave comedy far behind.

On the surface, McCullough, also the producer, describes the play as “12 guys dressed up in period costume in poses like you see in the da Vinci painting.” But as he talks, the laughter fades. He becomes serious, humble and profoundly moved.

McCollough is the person (“the instigator”) who brought the 90-minute dramatization of the Last Supper to Holy Cross when he moved back to Kearney 26 years ago. He had seen it for the first time in 1977 at his church in Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

It was written by the Rev. Ernest K. Emurian, a Methodist pastor who wrote 80 hymns, 50 folk ballads and more before his death in 2004. The play is based on the account of the Last Supper that appears in Mark, Chapter 14.

The Upper Room

The Holy Cross altar will be transformed into the Upper Room. The disciples will be gathered around the table as in the da Vinci painting. A narrator will explain why daVinci grouped the disciples in groups of three. After Jesus says, “One of you will betray me.” Jesus sits down.

Each disciple then speaks briefly about being called to be a disciple, his life over the past three years and what he has seen, He then asks the unthinkable question: Is it I who will betray him?

Periodically, the story will pause, and a musical interlude will let the congregation contemplate what it has heard.

At the end of the drama, the disciples rise, two by two, and stand in front of the table. The narrator then tells how each disciple died. Some were hanged. Some were crucified. Nearly all met death in a fearsome way.

“It’s kind of a history lesson,” McCollough said. “It’s very emotional. You realize that all the disciples betrayed Jesus. Judas got the recognition, but all of us betray Jesus in our own way. We all realize, ‘I betrayed Jesus, too. I’m a sinner and I need forgiveness.’”

The show must go on

It’s the 10th time that Holy Cross has put on “Lord, Is it I?” Previous performances were done every year between 1996-99, then repeated in 2002, 2007, 2012, 2016 and 2018.

“The first year, we offered it on Maundy Thursday, and the place was full. People were sitting in the narthex. We realized we needed to do this for two nights,” Gene Beerbohm, a cast member, said.

McCollough cast the play in January and began rehearsals in February. Thirteen male church members, including five newcomers, will play the disciples. Beerbohm, who will portray Judas, is the only man who has appeared in every performance since 1996. “Nobody wanted to play Judas at first, so I thought, why not?” he said.

The most difficult part to cast is Jesus. “People are not eager to play him,” McCollough said. “They don’t feel up to the part.” McCollough himself once played Jesus years ago, but this year, Kyle Lierman has that role.

MCollough is slowly inserting younger men into the cast. “Leonardo daVinci painted lots of old white guys in his painting, bearded men with white hair,” McCollough said. “That’s kind of strange. The disciples were young, in their 20s or early 30s. Life expectancy back then meant that by age 40 or 50, you were considered old, so as men have dropped out of the cast, I have tried to recruit younger men.”

Behind the scenes

The production has matured since 1996. “The first time around, I got a hold of some church ladies to do some sewing,” McCollough said. They purchased white fabric from Hobby Lobby to make the disciples’ robes, and to create the long white tablecloth. They pushed together tables from fellowship hall to create the long table.

For other props, someone donated old stoneware dishes. McCollough put white towels over plastic coolers and topped them with a jug to represent the foot-washing that Jesus did before the Last Supper.

Each year after the performance, McCollough packs everything in the plastic coolers. He stores each disciple’s garment in a separate 16-gallon- sized garbage bag and stores everything in the church storage room.

As for the set, volunteers will turn the Holy Cross altar into the Upper Room starting Monday. The initial performance in 1996 was staged in front of the white walls behind the altar. Scenes of Jerusalem were set in front of the stained-glass windows above the altar.

Now, the altar looks like artistic depictions of the original Upper Room. Bob Heiden and his father Norm sketched what they envisioned and built a frame using 2x4s. Beerbohm and his wife Jan painted that backdrop to look like the Upper Room. On Tuesday evening, about six to 10 men will work for several hours to set everything up, including removing the pulpit. Ten microphones will be used, with four at the table and several more spread among the musicians.

Music highlights

Music is critical to the drama, too. McCollough and Jolene Berke, director of music ministry at the church since 2018, selected it. Along with traditional Lenten hymns, there also will be violin, electric bass, clarinet and cello solos.

This is Berke’s first year directing the music, but she has been a member at Holy Cross since 2005, and her husband Neil will play Andrew for the third time.

“I chose the music based on the abilities of the performers,” she said. “I also thoughtfully considered meaningful material for the Lenten season, as well as what would add more meaning and depth to drama.”

This year, a musical prelude will be offered 5:30-6 p.m. both evenings. Hearts Alive, a premier ensemble at the church, will perform. The prelude’s final selection will be an original hymn written by Ron Crocker, a church member and a retired professor emeritus at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s College of Fine Arts and Humanities.

Berke also selected a piece titled “Is It I?” from an Easter cantata, “Sacrifice of Glory,” by Dave Clark and Russell Mauldin. “The words are so meaningful, and it’s kind of the crux of The Last Supper Drama, in that every disciple is questioning who will betray Jesus and essentially asking, “Is it I?” she said.

In past years, McCollough has heard attendees say things like, “In Sunday School, I heard about the disciples, but they were real people, weren’t they?’ People realize these were real things that happened, not just a story.”

Curious, McCollough researched the 12 apostles and learned that they carried on ministry individually in places like Egypt and Britain. “All but John was martyred. Some were crucified, beaten and stoned. Their ministry did not end. They carried on,” he said.

Added Beerbohm, “It really makes one think about Holy Week, and how the betrayer really is all of us.”