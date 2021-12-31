 Skip to main content
The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is organizing youth basketball program
The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is organizing youth basketball program

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for fourth- to seventh-grade girls basketball and fourth- and fifth-grade boys basketball.

The programs emphasize increasing player confidence, building on the enjoyment of the sport, healthy competition and creating a positive team atmosphere. At each session, the first 60 minutes will be utilized for practice. Games will be played in the last 30 minutes.

Sessions for girls are Saturday mornings from Jan. 8 to Feb. 26. Fourth and fifth graders will practice and play 9-10:30 a.m. and sixth and seventh graders will go 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Boys practice and games will 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays from Jan. 13 to March 3.

All practices and games are at Horizon Middle School.

The registration fee is $31 if registered by Monday. To register or for more information stop by 2005 First Ave., or call 308-237-4644, or sign up online at KPRreg.org.

