The Kearney Hub wants to know what governor’s race issues are important to you

TV and internet advertising by the candidates for the Nebraska gubernatorial race — and if you’ve read any letters to the editor in the last month — have made an impression.

Mostly bad and worse.

From shotgun-brandishing and border-walking, the candidates for governor have been doing the agenda-setting — and still not discussing issues important to Nebraskans.

Their campaigns define the images and issues — probably not entirely without polling data. But they are trying to tell us what they think we think matters (if you can follow that) — and still not discussing issues important to Nebraskans.

The Kearney Hub wants to try something a little different. In conjunction with its sister media companies across Nebraska, we want to find out what issues in the gubernatorial race matter most to you. So we’re launching a statewide, unscientific poll to see what’s on the minds of Nebraskans.

We’re not trying to figure out what Nebraskans think is the answer to tax reform, but how important is it. Same with immigration, rural-urban tension, climate change, rural health issues and a number of other matters.

We want to know what Nebraskans care about, and then we want to help Nebraskans get answers to how, specifically, candidates prioritize and would solve our issues.

We hope to see how different issues matter differently depending on where and how folks live.

If you’re reading this in print, you can snap a photo of the QR code included with this story on your smartphone, and you’ll be linked to the survey. If you’re reading online, you can click here https://nebraskapapers.survey.fm/nebraska-citizen-survey.

Either way we hope to hear from you.

The survey runs through March 15. Your responses will help us have a more substantive discussion about what issues need to be addressed as we elect the top executive in this state in November.

Watch for stories about the results and maybe, just maybe, our gubernatorial candidates will begin to discuss the issues important to us and our lives in the Cornhusker state.