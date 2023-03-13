KEARNEY — Should cell smartphone use be banned until age 16, like driving a car?

Some mental health professionals are asking such questions as smartphone dependence — even addiction — among teens is on the rise.

“The explosion of social media is definitely a contributor to depression and suicidal thinking,” Carol Larson, a licensed mental health practitioner here, said.

“If people would put their phones down for five minutes, five hours or five days, this would resolve anxiety, depression and loneliness. We would begin to engage with each other,” she said.

Remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic put students on their computers at home all day. They indulged in video games, Snapchat, YouTube, text messaging and more, and increasingly limited human contact.

“Most kids would rather play a video game than go to school online,” Jeena Haffener, a provisional licensed mental health practitioner, said. Larson and Haffener have seen kids do “mindless scrolling” on their smartphones.

Increased anxiety

After in-person classes returned, some students struggled to adjust.

“Kids were saying, ‘I don’t want to go back. I want to just play games or get high whenever I want to,” Haffener said. Many, especially college students, are now in therapy or on anxiety medications.

One girl sent private messages to her friends that said, “I’m a mistake. There’s no need to live.”

Those friends told their parents, who told the school counselor, who then contacted the girl’s mother. The mother was upset. “Why didn’t my daughter come straight to me?” she asked the counselor. The counselor replied, “It doesn’t matter. You found out. Now, do something about it.”

That teen believed she couldn’t measure up to others, Larson said. She said teens post pictures of themselves on social media and often take up to 200 selfies before selecting one they consider “perfect” enough to post.

“Everyone else looks at everyone else’s pictures and thinks,’I could never look that good. I’m worthless. I’m a mistake of a human being,’” Larson said.

Larson believes post-pandemic pressures may have led to a recent teenager’s suicide in Nebraska. “There is so much social pressure, peer pressure and expectations of performing,” she said.

TikTok influence

“The more ‘likes’ and the more interaction, the more power a person feels by influencing other people,” Larson said. “Someone’s TikTok goes viral and they get thousands of followers.”

In China, TikTok is mild-mannered, but in the U.S., it’s far more aggressive. “It pulls people in. Kids scroll through video after video,” she said.

Many young people say they want to be an “influencer,” or someone who influences others online, Larson said, Others dream of becoming professional gamers who get paid to play video games all day. She knows of one teenager who was paid to play 12-14 hours each day.

Haffener said some games are purposefully designed for addiction, so much so that a clinic in Florida now treats gaming addictions.

“When children use devices, it is affecting how their brain develops. If they are gaming, their brains are affected by more hours online,” Larson said.

“If they’re talking about social issues such as suicide, is the brain logically able to process that? Are they able to hide it or be influenced by it?”

Social media often sensationalizes suicides of superstars and idols, too. “This is harmful,” she said.

Haffener asked, “Are parents aware of what kids are watching? If dads and moms are playing lots of video games, too, we have to ask, are parents contributing to these issues?”

Pornography

Technology is also exposing young children to pornography. “Experts used to say kids are first exposed to pornography at age 12 or so, but now, due to technology, it’s down to age six or seven,” Larson said.

At one school, third-graders were instructed to look up a site that ended in “.edu,” but one child hit “.com” instead. Up popped pornography. “The porn industry gets domain names that they think children will type in,” she said.

After being exposed to pornography, some children become increasingly violent because they see the violent way men often treat women in pornographic material, Larson said.

“Children have technology at their fingertips, and some of this pornography and violence is in cartoon form. Children just repeat what they see in the cartoon,” she said.

In one case, a child who was molested by a parent began to molest his siblings. “Something inside tells them it is wrong, but they say, ‘It felt good, so I will explore with others what parents did to me,” Larson said.

She added, “It’s no wonder we see more anxiety and depression and suicidal ideation because this violence is coming into so many homes.”

Ban social media?

Lawson would support a bill banning social media until age 16. Such a proposal has been made by a legislator in another state.

“You can’t vote until you’re 18. You can’t make medical decisions until 19. You can’t drink alcohol until you’re 21. Maybe we need to regulate social media, too, and not allow children to have it,” she said.

But that would be difficult, she said. Children do not “need” smartphones, but they feel entitled to them. Many children have their own phones by sixth grade.

Haffener knows a couple who didn’t want to give their oldest son a cell phone until he could drive, but the pressure from his friends, classmates and his coach to have a phone was intense. The coach regularly texted messages to his team.

The couple finally got their son a flip phone that allowed him to only make calls, but he was then bullied for having “the dumbest kind of phone.”

When the couple got their youngest son a flip phone in middle school, he was bullied, too. “He joked his way through it, but once he was in high school, he got a better phone. It’s the only way kids are communicating these days,” she said.

There are other problems. When students are given computers in school, school districts can install filters to prevent access to questionable websites, but “kids are getting through the filters faster than exports can put them up,” Haffener said. “Kids are smart. They know how to get what they want.”

‘I want more’

Equally troubling is what technology is doing to children’s brains.

In past decades, the brain learned to expect a break on commercial television every seven minutes, but technology has drastically shortened that, Larson said.

“Today we can’t even wait for a website to load if it takes more than two or three seconds. We’ve trained our brains to want something new very quickly,” she said.

“Video games are purposefully planned so they dangle the carrot for next step when you’re about to lose. It keeps hanging in there. It hits a dopamine center in the brain,” she said.

“The brain says, ‘I want more,’ and if you take it away, kids get angry and irritable. Whether kids or adults, if they can’t get something right now, they throw fits.”

Lurking dangers

Larson and Haffener suggest putting the phone down and engaging with another person, and setting the phone aside during meals, but even for adults, this isn’t likely to happen anytime soon.

Real conversation requires two people and reciprocity, but that’s disappearing, Haffener said.

Take Snapchat. She called it “a picture, not verbal communication,” but teens often use it to communicate using pictures or memes or short videos.

“People aren’t learning to wait or have a cognizant thought process, but If you aren’t heard, how do you feel? You’re feeling anxiety or depression, but people aren’t hearing you. They’re onto the next topic,” she said.

Larson said some people watch TV together for 20 hours straight without speaking. “They don’t give their minds a break. People aren’t processing what they’re watching. They just take it all in,” she said.

During the COVID pandemic, Larson offered virtual counseling appointments. Some clients said no. Some tolerated it temporarily, but others “thrived. They felt safer without that energy we experience face to face,” she said. “Social media has gotten in the way of us really getting to know each other, really being aware of each other.”

For those who feel depressed, isolated and invisible, counselors are ready to help.

“Find someone to talk to,” Haffener said. “People need to stop thinking that you only go to a counselor if you are crazy. Often, you just need to be heard.”

She was once a personal trainer who was sought out by people of all shapes and sizes. That’s how people should view mental health professionals, she said.

“Not because they are mentally unfit," she said, "but because they are strong enough to say, ‘I have a problem,.”